Frozen 2 after credits scene spoilers: Is there a post-credits scene after the movie’s end?

Frozen 2 is officially in theaters, just in time for the holiday season. The sequel to the successful Walt Disney film featuring Elsa is already receiving praise from critics and audience members.

In addition to being an entertaining movie sequel, there’s also some Frozen 2 post-credit scene fun. Here are more details about the movie and the after-credits scene.

Frozen 2 movie details, critical reception

The new Walt Disney Pictures animated movie is a sequel to 2013’s Frozen. That particular film generated over $1.2 billion at the box office giving Disney yet another hit in their catalog. Most likely, Frozen 2 will bring in a few more dollars, based on the critical reception so far.

The movie stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad among its voice cast. Menzel reprises her role as main character Elsa, with Bell as her younger sister Anna. Groff and Gad also reprise their roles as Kristoff and Olaf, respectively.

The sequel film is set three years after the original. Elsa is hoping her magical powers will be enough to help her save her kingdom from a threat. She’ll team up with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven for her latest journey.

So far, moviegoers and critics are giving favorable reviews to Frozen 2. At Rotten Tomatoes, the Disney sequel has a 77 percent aggregate score on the Tomatometer based on over 150 critics’ reviews. Audience members have rated it higher, with the score currently sitting at 93 percent so far.

What about the Frozen 2 after-credits scene?

Yes, there is a post-credit scene. Anyone who goes to see Frozen 2 in theaters will want to stick around for the scene after the movie ends. For those who want to avoid spoilers, go check out the movie and stay for the Frozen 2 after-credits scene. For those who don’t mind movie spoiler material, here’s what happens.

During the Frozen 2 movie Elsa, Olaf, Anna, Sven and Kristoff encounter some strangers when they become lost in the enchanted forest. Those strangers don’t understand why there are a magical talking snowman and a girl from Arendelle who has magic powers, among other details.

Olaf acts out a humorous montage summary of what happened in the first Frozen story to fill them in on the various things they need to know.

In the Frozen 2 after-credits scene, Olaf once again acts out a funny montage of events. This time it’s to summarize the story that everyone just saw. He also drives home his ongoing theory that “water has memory.”

That’s because in one part of Frozen 2 he melts, but Elsa is able to bring him back to life using some magic.

So Olaf explains this to a group during the end credits. Eventually, the camera shows that Olaf’s audience includes the first movie’s snow monster and baby snowmen in a fun callback to the original Frozen.

So it’s certainly worth sticking around for an entertaining post-credit scene, but the credits will run for quite a while so keep that in mind.

Frozen II is currently in theaters with a runtime of 104 minutes.