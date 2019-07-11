Home > Movies

Exclusive images and poster for D-Day starring Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, Weston Cage Coppola, Jesse Kove

11th July 2019 8:44 AM ET
Jesse Kove
Jesse Kove in D-Day, which is set to be released on September 13. Pic credit: Cinedigm

Monsters and Critics has received exclusive images for the much-anticipated movie D-Day, coming out on September 13.

The film — based on the heroic battle the allied forces fought to take Normandy from Nazi Germany during World War 2 — contains a star-studded cast including the likes of Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Weston Cage Coppola, and Jesse Kove.

The exclusive photos were provided courtesy of Cinedigm.

Per the official acquisition announcement from Cinedigm, the movie will focus on the “true story of the elite Army Rangers of the 2nd Battalion” and will honor the sacrifice of those who bravely stormed the Normandy beaches on June 6, 1944.

Pictured below is former MMA fighter Randy Couture in his role as Major Lytle.

Pictured, Randy Couture. Courtesy, Cinedigm.
Randy Couture as Major Lytle. Pic credit: Cinedigm

Featured in the photo at the top of this article, and also below, is Jesse Kove — a rising name in Hollywood and an actor to watch. He plays First Sgt. Lommell alongside Liddell as General Bradley, Cage Coppola (son of Nicolas Cage) as Lieutenant Colonel James Earl Rudder and David tom as Staff Sgt. Kuhn.

Jesse Kove and other soldiers
Jesse Kove leads soldiers on the beaches. Pic credit: Cinedigm
Injured soldier
An injured soldier is tended to by troops after being wounded. Pic credit: Cinedigm

And here is the official poster!

D-Day official movie poster
The official movie poster for D-Day. Pic credit: Cinedigm

Make sure to check it out on September 13 in theaters or digitally!