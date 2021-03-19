Everything you need to know about Desaad in Justice League

Desaad in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Pic credit: Warner Bros.

Desaad was one of several new characters introduced in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In the 2017 Justice League, Steppenwolf invaded Earth with his army, but the only other invaders were hinted at behind-the-scenes, as he was the precursor to Darkseid.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the movie had Steppenwolf have several conversations with Darseid’s right-hand man, Desaad.

Here is what you need to know about Desaad from Justice League.

Who is Desaad from Justice League?

Desaad is Darkseid’s right-hand man in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

In the movie, he is seen in holographic images as he converses with Steppenwolf and demands success at all costs when it comes to conquering Earth.

He is also who brings about the information that Steppenwolf has failed in the past and has to make up for those failures to get back in Darkseid’s good graces.

In the comics, Desaad is the sadistic chief torturer of Darkseid, who is the ruler of Apokolips. Darkseid took him in as a child and he took the name of “a being from a future, who taught me so much in my chosen field” – thought to be the Marquis de Sade.

He is also one of the oldest DC Comics characters when it comes to the villains, one of Jack Kirby’s original New Gods.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, he constantly degraded and talked down to Steppenwolf and this did not end until Steppenwolf said he found the Anti-Life Equation on Earth, at which time Darkseid took over talking to the would-be conquerer.

At the end, it was Desaad that Darkseid ordered to prepare their fleets, as they were headed toward Earth to take control of the Anti-Life Equation and rule the planet.

Who portrayed Desaad in Justice League in 2021?

Desaad was a new character introduced in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and was used to introduce Darkseid and to further deepen Steppenwolf’s backstory.

Peter Guinness plays Desaad in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Guinness has a long list of credits to his name, including HBO’s Chernobyl, the hit network series Sleepy Hollow, and the classic horror movie Alien 3.

Desaad looked to play a major role in Zack Snyder’s Justice League trilogy, and with a quality actor like Peter Guinness behind the role, he was likely going to be a huge villain, possibly second to only Darkseid in the Knightmare world.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently streaming on HBO Max.