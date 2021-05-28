Emma Stone address a possible return as Gwen Stacy

Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Pic credit: Sony

Don’t expect Emma Stone to be suiting up as Spider-Gwen for the Spider-Man franchise.

The Oscar-winning actress has addressed the rumors that she will be reprising her role as Gwen Stacy in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. Her words appear to shut the door for good on ever returning to this comic book world.

The tragedy of Gwen

Peter Parker’s first true love, Gwen Stacy was a vibrant blonde who endured tragedy such as the death of her policeman father. She and Peter were deeply in love and even hoped to be married.

However, in the landmark Amazing Spider-Man #121, Gwen was knocked off a bridge by the Green Goblin, which led to her dying in Peter’s arms.

While he moved on to other romances, Peter never forgot Gwen. While there was a clone version of her around, Gwen is one character who has stayed dead.

In 2014, the “Spider-Verse” event introduced an alternate reality where it was Gwen who was bitten by the radioactive spider and became a costumed hero. At first nicknamed “Spider-Gwen,” the character became so popular that she earned her own spin-off comic.

The character appeared in the hit Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, now named Ghost Spider. She has also starred in some Disney XD animated series.

The Amazing Spider-Man had a young Stone playing Gwen who soon fell for Peter, even learning his secret identity.

Tragically, 2014’s sequel kept to the comics as Gwen fell to her death in a pitched battle. There had been rumors she might have somehow returned for the never-produced ASM 3.

Stone on Gwen return

Since filming began on No Way Home, the rumors persist that this will introduce alternate realities of the original Spider-Man movies.

It has been confirmed that Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus alongside William DaFoe as the Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx as Electro.

This sparked speculation that Stone would also return as Gwen or even somehow Ghost Spider.

Speaking to MTV News to promote her new movie Cruella, Stone put the rumors to bed once and for all.

“I have heard those rumors. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not [involved].” Mouthing the words “I’m not,” she added, “I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus.”

Stone added that she enjoyed her time on the films and would have enjoyed reprising the role.

“I had wonderful experiences making them even though they were challenging,” she added of filming the Spider-Man franchise. “But I love working with Marc, and I loved working with that whole team. It was really a special experience for me. I feel similarly protective, I feel protective of that version of Spider-Man. There have been some wonderful Spider-Men throughout history.”

A major blow against the idea of Stone being in No Way Home is that she was pregnant for most of the film’s production (she gave birth in March). Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield has also denied the constant rumors that he would appear alongside Tobey Maguire with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

It appears fans will have to wait for the MCU to have their own version of Gwen before Stone returns in the role herself.

Cruella now in theaters and streaming on Disney+.