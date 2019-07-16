Coraline won’t get live-action reboot, author Neil Gaiman assures upset fans

Fans of the dark fantasy movie Coraline (2009) have been assured that their beloved animated film is not getting a live-action remake.

The reassurance came from Neil Gaiman, the author of the 1992 novel of the same name on which the 2009 animated film was based.

Neil Gaiman took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to deny the rumors that emerged on Twitter earlier this week that there were plans for a live-action remake of the animated movie following the success of recent live-action remakes of animated Disney classics such as Aladdin.

If anyone has any idea where this "live action Coraline" nonsense started can you send me a link? All I can see is thousands of upset people who have apparently all heard it from each other. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 16, 2019

All I'm seeing is literally thousands of Tweets from people going "No!". I think it's had the opposite effect. If it had ever crossed anyone's mind (it hadn't) it would now not be a thing. https://t.co/Pr82XhZWdP — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 16, 2019

Before Gaiman came out to deny the rumors, hundreds of fans of the 2009 film had taken to Twitter to react to the rumors about a live-action remake of their favorite animated film.

Most fans were not thrilled about the idea and said they did not want to see a live-action remake of Coraline.

CORALINE BABY I AINT GONNA LET THESE LIVE ACTION CLOWNS GET TO YOU SWEETIE pic.twitter.com/anWbCU1vow — 𝔎-𝔏𝔬𝔰 (@arlos937) July 16, 2019

so apparently coraline is getting a live action remake and I’m currently think how realistic they are going to make the button eyes… we literally want a sequel to the animation not this. pic.twitter.com/wqk3Z4U1ug — 🖤lisa’s bangs💞 (@lalalisabangs) July 16, 2019

Coraline is trending… not for the reason I'd like, so let me say this for the umpteenth time:

👏NOT👏EVERY👏ANIMATION👏NEEDS👏TO👏HAVE👏A👏LIVE-ACTION👏VERSION!👏 pic.twitter.com/c5bfBlyeg6 — The Babe with the Power (@DaBabeWithPower) July 16, 2019

This is what the people who want a live action Coraline look like: pic.twitter.com/3CnIl644IO — King Jay (@crankycitrius) July 16, 2019

Christ on a cross don’t make a Coraline live action movie, leave my favorite movie alone please. It’s perfect just the way it is… pic.twitter.com/aS4EQ48PX0 — Snow (@Snowball731) July 16, 2019

coraline took almost 2 years to make. thats 2 whole years of not only moving little tiny body parts frame by frame but hair, faces, etc. to get the finished product. the animated movie in itself is such a masterpiece that a live action version would be so unecessary. — justine (@biticonjustine) July 16, 2019

y’all really think you can top the original coraline pic.twitter.com/QAxyTdRFVY — ًsoph fan account (@chvrrys) July 16, 2019

..lIVE ACTION CORALINE? YALL GON RUIN THAT TOO?? pic.twitter.com/Wn1T8fwmkz — ## bree 🚀🍷 (@badaoceans) July 16, 2019

don’t make coraline live action. can yall just stop and appreciate the claymation in that movie, people worked hard on it, leave it alone. pic.twitter.com/UbePaJVad7 — sandy ♡ (@jeonsmilkshake) July 16, 2019

I swear if they ruin Coraline

pic.twitter.com/hrQidFMpUF — 🌼 ¥ | ¡ m 3 🌼 (@Yugyeoms_whore) July 16, 2019

Me to the people that want Coraline to be made into a live action movie. pic.twitter.com/gDeptT6VfO — steph🌻 (@itsdelcarmen) July 16, 2019

Many Twitter fans added that they would rather see Part 2 of the original animated Coraline film.

Since coraline is trending, they should make a part two pic.twitter.com/UDWYN7mGzv — croaline pt 2! 💙🐀💛🗝🖤 (@destiny16xxx) July 16, 2019

when I see Coraline trending but it has nothing to do with a part 2 and only a LIVE ACTION MOVIE 🤨 pic.twitter.com/LfaJ57gLUw — kendell🍪 (@DaKendellFire) July 16, 2019

we asked for coraline part 2 NOT ANOTHER BLAND LIVE ACTION REMAKE pic.twitter.com/yclRXyGUHm — 🌿 (@helenstheme) July 16, 2019

me clicking on coraline thinking that we’re getting a part two:pic.twitter.com/3fQxtaWD51 — 𝒋𝒆𝒏 (@agbstarwars) July 16, 2019

Me seeing Coraline trending but it’s for a live action not part 2 pic.twitter.com/d74tAu3lKv — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) July 16, 2019

Since Neil Gaiman was forced to take to Twitter to deny the live-action Coraline rumors, some have been asking how, where and when the rumor started in the first place.

CNET suggested that it probably started after a Twitter follower of Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) suggested that the actress would be a good fit for Coraline in a live-action remake.

The comment apparent sparked Twitter chatter about a possible live-action remake of the original animated film and the chatter snowballed into rumors that one was being planned.

As far as I can tell, a Natalia Dyer fan account posted that she would make a good Coraline. People got so mad about the idea of a live action remake, that it created the impression that it was happening. https://t.co/BESonuZkZR — Jack (@jackofarcades) July 16, 2019

ok but hear me out natalia dyer as coraline in the live action movie pic.twitter.com/h4guYwREnC — alex (@swiftlynatalia) July 14, 2019

Social media in a nutshell. — RockyMtnLife (@ModoTrying) July 16, 2019

pretty sure it was just something someone suggested and it just blew up. i think trying to find the original post would be damn near impossible since everyone wants it so badly — funky little trash goblin (@bizarre_the) July 16, 2019

🤷🏻‍♀️ pretty sure I’d heard it in Hollywood ‘what if’ circles, but that’s not the same thing as the ‘nearly was’ ones. I would’ve loved both, but then, I would’ve loved giving 20 different filmmakers a shot at playing in such fun, vast, universe traversing creative space. — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) July 16, 2019

Heard it from a friend who

Heard it from a friend who

Heard it from somebody you were making a film — Salik (@SalikNPC) July 16, 2019

here's the closest thing i can find relating to such a thing

…and it's from all the way back in 2017

…and it's just a student film thing yeah, gotta love the internet huh? https://t.co/aj3gkV8IiL — Palette (@Paper_Rag) July 16, 2019

Coraline follows a young girl who moves with her parents from Michigan to a new apartment in Oregon.

She finds a locked door in the living room which is bricked up. But when she later opens the door she finds that it leads to another apartment in a parallel universe (the Other World) where she meets the Other Mother and the Other Father who give her more attention and care than her real parents.

Despite being warned by her strange and eccentric neighbors, she decides that she wants to leave her real parents and stay with her Other Parents forever.

But she quickly regrets her decision.