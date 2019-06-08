Clara Rugaard-Larsen in Netflix’s I Am Mother: Who is the actress playing Daughter?

Clara Rugaard-Larsen plays Daughter in Netflix’s sci-fi film I Am Mother, which dropped on the streaming platform on Friday, June 7, after its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25.

Written by Michael Lloyd Green and directed by Grant Sputore, the film follows Daughter, a girl raised by a maternal robot named Mother in a bunker after an extinction event.

The movie drama starts when 12-year-old Daughter, curious about the outside world, dons a hazmat suit and ventures outside. She meets a wounded woman (Hilary Swank), smuggles her back into the bunker and hides her away from Mother.

I Am Mother stars already well-known actors and actresses, such as Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry, Million Dollar Baby) as Woman, and Rose Byrne (Insidious, Bridesmaids) as the voice of Mother.

However, Clara Rugaard, who plays the leading role of Daughter in I Am Mother is a relatively unfamiliar face. And following her impressive performance in the movie many fans have been wondering who she is.

If you have also been wondering who Clara Rugaard is and where you have seen her before, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Clara Rugaard-Larsen?

Clara Rugaard was born in Denmark on December 5, 1997, which makes her 21.

Although her face is new to most viewers, she started her acting career early and featured in a number of movies and TV shows before I Am Mother.

She was only 11 years old when she played Jane Banks in Mary Poppins at the National Theater in Denmark. She appeared as Julie in the Danish movie Min Søsters Børn i Afrika (2013).

She played Ana, Ben Evans’ (Luke Newton) former girlfriend, in two episodes of Disney UK’s TV series The Lodge (2016), and appeared as Juliet Capulet in three episodes (2017) of Shondaland’s Still Star-Crossed.

Clara Rugaard is probably best known for her role in Still Star-Crossed (2017), but she is also known for playing Roxy in the musical movie Teen Spirit (2018), directed by Max Minghella.

Her other film credits include a role as Shosanna in Good Favour (2017).

In interviews with Entertainment Tonight and Blackfilm.com, she talked about her relationship with Hilary Swank, who mentored her while filming I Am Mother.

Swank told Blackfilm that she found Rugaard’s enthusiasm refreshing and that she wanted to “protect her.”

I Am Mother is streaming on Netflix.