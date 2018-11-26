Christmas movies on Netflix: What to watch in 2018

Christmas season is upon us and as the snow is falling outside and the temperatures are dropping, there’s nothing more exciting than cuddling up inside, turning on Netflix and finding something to watch that brings on the magic of Christmas.

We’ve found 13 movies on Netflix that can bring the magic of Christmas to your home this holiday. Some of them are classics, representing the holiday season, while you may not have heard about others.

The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker is the definition of Christmas and the music from the performance can put anyone in the Christmas spirit. On Netflix, you can find a performance from the New York City Ballet.

The story is about Marie, who falls asleep after a party and finds herself in a fantastic world of large toys. Her beloved Nutcracker comes to life to protect her from the Mouse King. It’s a magical story induced with the love of Christmas.

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince is a Netflix special and it’s a romantic movie that has a reporter lying about her identity to get the scoop on a playboy prince. Needless to say, this kind of storyline can only bring you into the Christmas spirit. The trailer alone is packed with Christmas lights and decorations.

Angels in the Snow

Never heard of Angels in the Snow? This is about a true Christmas miracle.

A family is falling apart and there’s nothing that can hold it together. But a Christmas getaway may just be what the doctor ordered.

This story is about Christmas, family, love, loss, and getting back on track. Get the tissues out for this one.

Love Actually

Love Actually is another holiday hit that will put you in the spirit. This 2003 classic has become a staple when you talk about romantic movies written in a Christmas setting.

The movie is about eight different couples and their respective love lives, and how everything is loosely connected in the month of December. The movie is set in London, England – just to make it a little more magical.

A Christmas Star

If you are into magic, a hint of the supernatural and a good story, then A Christmas Star may just be the movie for you. This movie follows Noelle, who was born under the Christmas Star.

She believes she has special abilities, so she can create miracles for people. And with a real-life storyline of an evil developer, Noelle will do what she can to save her small community.

The Search for Santa Paws

Here’s a cute movie idea for those who love a good Santa story with a dog. The Search for Santa Paws is about magic dogs and elves who will do anything to save Christmas.

Well, what about Santa? He’s suffering from memory loss.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

It’s time to go back to Whoville to see what the Grinch is up to. How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a true classic for those who love Christmas movies and this one is now on Netflix.

Take a trip to Whoville and get into the Christmas spirit and see how the Grinch attempts to stop Christmas from happening.

Beauty and the Beast

While Beauty and the Beast technically isn’t a Christmas movie, it does have all the elements of one: love, magic, cold weather, snow, laughter, and fun characters. And since this classic is now on Netflix is the famous live-action remake, we can only recommend it.

Bad Santa

Christmas is also about the laughs and the memories of the holidays, so we couldn’t create this list without Bad Santa. There’s everything you love about Christmas in this flick, plus the humor, the excitement, and the naughtiness.

Bad Santa 2

And after you’ve watched Bad Santa, why not watch the sequel? Bad Santa 2 from 2016 is also on Netflix now.

The Holiday Calendar

If you want a fun story with a romantic twist and a cute Christmas backdrop, then get ready for The Holiday Calendar. This movie is about a struggling photographer, who inherits an antique holiday advent calendar.

But the calendar is predicting her future, taking her on a romantic journey. Is this the season where she’ll find love? You’ll just have to watch on Netflix.

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Here’s another romantic movie with a Christmas backdrop, You Can’t Fight Christmas. A Christmas designer – yes, those exist in this universe – absolutely loves the holidays and she’s tasked to decorate a famous and popular hotel.

When she falls while decorating the tree, she falls into the arms of a man, Edmund James. As it turns out, he’s the grandson of the owner and he may not have positive plans for Christmas or her job.

So, can love – both for each other and for Christmas – spread some magical Christmas dust over this grumpy man?

Red Christmas

Even though Red Christmas isn’t the Christmas movie you’d expect, we just had to include it in this list for that exact season.

Red Christmas is about a family, who is about to celebrate Christmas day when a demented stranger comes to the house with the only goal of killing them all. Sounds like a cheery experience!

Some of the comments on YouTube reveal the movie is so bad, you just have to watch it. If you are up some a horror flick induced with Christmas spirit, then this may just be your cup of tea.

There’s something for everyone on this list of Christmas must-see movies on Netflix. Even those who are a bit more “bah humbug.”