The best sci-fi movies on Netflix (August 2021)

Netflix is home to some of the best sci-fi movies for anyone looking for some out-of-this-world adventures.

With its own original films, as well as movies it has licensed over the years, there is something here for everyone who loves some good sci-fi entertainment.

From outer space epics to more grounded Earth-based sci-fi craziness, Netflix hits every corner of the world.

Inception (2010)

The Christopher Nolan movie Inception. Pic credit: Warner Bros

In 2010, Christopher Nolan brought the world one of his mind-bending sci-fi action movies.

Inception starred Leonardo DiCaprio as part of a team that breaks into people’s minds and steals their memories.

He is offered a chance to have his full criminal history erased if he plants new ideas in the memory of a CEO of a major corporation.

The movie won four Oscars, while also picking up a nomination for Best Picture.

Open Your Eyes (1997)

Penelope Cruz in Open Your Eyes. Pic credit: Canal+

In 1997, Spanish-language director Alejandro Amenabar created the mind-bending and scary sci-fi movie Open Your Eyes.

The movie opened with a man waking up to a woman telling him to open his eyes. What happens after this is left up to the viewer to interpret.

The movie flows between what appears to be horrific dream-like sequences and even more scary real-life situations, where this man has no idea what is real, what happened to him, and where his life will go next.

The movie was remade four years later by Cameron Crowe under the title Vanilla Sky, with Tom Cruise in the lead role.

Star Trek (2009)

Kirk and Spock in Star Trek. Pic credit: Paramount

J.J. Abrams rebooted Star Trek has hit Netflix.

The movie, which hit theaters in 2009, goes back to the start of Captain James Kirk’s career as he is in the Starfleet Academy and meets the crew that would become friends over the years.

Chris Pine takes on the role of Kirk, with Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, and Simon Pegg as Scotty.

Chris Hemsworth even had an early career role as Kirk’s dad and Leonard Nimoy appeared as an older version of Spock to help tie the two franchises together as a multiverse-style story.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong in Terminator 2. Pic credit: Tri-Star Pictures

One of the best science fiction action movies of the ’90s and one of the best sequels ever made, Terminator 2: Judgment Day is now on Netflix.

In the movie, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as the Terminator, but this time he is in the present day to help save John Connor from a new, more dangerous Terminator (Robert Patrick).

Linda Hamilton is also back as John’s mother, Sarah Connor, and the three of them end up in a battle with a seemingly indestructible killing machine.

The movie picked up four Oscar nominations and was the highest-grossing movie of Arnold’s career.

The Darkest Hour (2011)

The Darkest Hour (2011). Pic credit: Summitt Entertainment

The Darkest Hour is a science fiction movie from 2011 about a pair of Americans heading to Moscow to sell the computer software they designed.

However, when they get there, an alien invasion begins, with invisible aliens killing humans in a hostile takeover. The two Americans join up with other survivors and set out to try to survive this attack.

Soon, they discover other survivors who developed a way to hide from, detect, and kill the aliens. The movie is about the start of the war, but it is these young survivors who help find a way to turn back the invasion in the future.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines. Pic credit: Netflix

The Mitchells vs. The Machines is one of the best family movies Netflix released in 2021, and might end up the best animated movie of the year by year’s end.

The movie features the Mitchell family, with a father and daughter who used to be close but now can’t seem to understand each other. The daughter is ready to go to college and never plans to return.

Wanting to fix things with his daughter, dad sets up a road trip to drive her to college. However, a robot uprising occurs and the Mitchell family finds themselves the last free humans, and it is up to them to save the world … if they can learn to get along.

Stargate (1994)

James Spader (left) and Kurt Russell in the film “Stargate.” Pic credit: MGM

An archeologist played by James Spader discovers a Stargate, which allows interdimensional travel to the far reaches of space.

The government wants to test out the Stargate and brings in a retired military man with nothing left to live for to help him go through it to a distant planet.

However, when they reach the planet, they find a god named Ra on the planet, worshipped by everyone there, and they realize they might have no way back to Earth.

The movie was a huge success and spawned three TV series totaling 17 seasons.

Synchronic (2019)

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in Synchronic . Pic credit: Well Go USA

Synchronic is a brand-new science fiction movie that had a 2019 festival release date but hit theaters during the pandemic and lost out on a deserving audience.

Directed by Jason Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the men behind The Endless, the movie stars Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan as paramedics who are called to a series of cases with strange circumstances.

The cases are linked to a designer drug called Synchronic. When Steve (Mackie) learns he has cancer and is dying, he buys all the Synchronic to keep it out of everyone’s hands.

He then realizes it is a time travel pill and he can use it to try to find his partner’s missing daughter.

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in The Time Traveler’s Wife. Pic credit: New Line Cinema

Based on the 2003 novel by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife is a romantic science fiction film starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

Bana is Henry DeTamble, a librarian who randomly time travels. This offers difficulties as he tries to start a romantic relationship with Claire (McAdams).

Henry has no control over the time travel and can’t change any events outside of minor differences that his being in a different time period creates.

Project Power (2020)

Jamie Foxx as Art and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Frank in Project Power. Pic credit: Skip Bolen/Netflix

Project Power is an original superhero movie for Netflix, where it is more based in a sci-fi world where a drug gives people powers.

The powers only last for a short time but they are very powerful, and therefore the drug is illegal.

Jaime Foxx is a U.S. Army Major who was one of the first test subjects and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is a New Orleans detective who uses the drug to become bulletproof.

They team up with a drug dealer named Robin to find and stop the distribution of the pills.

Real Steel (2011)

Hugh Jackman in Real Steel. Pic credit: Disney

After a decade of becoming one of Hollywood’s top stars thanks to his role as Wolverine, Hugh Jackman tried to lend his name to another possible franchise.

This was Real Steel, which was about a future where animatronic robots are built to take part in fights, replacing human boxers for audiences.

Jackman is a former boxer and loses his robot before his ex-girlfriend dies and he ends up with the son he never had any contact with but is a huge robot boxing fan.

Together they build a robot that seems like a disaster but it ends up winning fights and this becomes the ultimate underdog story.

The Midnight Sky (2020)

George Clooney and Caoilinn Springall in Midnight Sky. Pic credit: Netflix

The Midnight Sky is George Clooney’s latest movie, which he both directs and stars in.

The Midnight Sky tells the story of a scientist in the Arctic and one of the last survivors of an Earth that had fallen to some sort of apocalyptic disaster.

He knows a space exploration seeking a new habitat on a moon of Jupiter is returning soon, and he sets out to contact them to warn them to head back because all is lost here.

However, a girl that was left behind when the rest of his team left shows up, and his plans are interrupted when he has to care for her as well.

Self/Less (2015)

Ryan Reynolds in Self/Less. Pic credit: Focus Features

Ryan Reynolds took a break from his comedy work to make a serious science-fiction action movie in Self/Loss.

In this movie, a billionaire learns he has cancer and is told he would be able to “shed” his life and transfer his consciousness into another artificially grown body.

He orders his death to be staged and then transfers his consciousness into the body. However, when he forgets to take the medication required for the transfer, he starts to hallucinate a woman and child and wonders if the body was artificially grown or something more ominous.

Total Recall (1990)

Arnold Schwarzenegger in Total Recall. Pic credit: TriStar

Released in 1990, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in the sci-fi movie Total Recall, from acclaimed director Paul Verhoeven.

The film takes place in 2084, and Schwarzenegger stars as a man named Douglas Quaid, who is having strange dreams about Mars. When he decides he wants to go to a company called Rekall, that can provide memory implants to simulate vacations, something goes wrong.

Soon, people are trying to kill Douglas, and he believes he might have a past life as a secret agent that was wiped from his memory. The answers to his questions rest on Mars.

I Am Mother (2019)

Netflix’s I Am Mother. Pic credit: Netflix

I am Mother is a former Sundance Film Festival sci-fi movie that was picked up and distributed by Netflix.

After an extinction-level event, a robot named Mother (voice by Rose Byrne) grows a human child from an embryo and raises it, calling the child, Daughter (Clara Rugaard).

Mother claims the surface of the planet is toxic, and the girl must remain protected to live. However, when a woman (Hilary Swank) shows up outside, it changes everything Daughter knows, and Mother realizes she has to defend her home at all costs.

Freaks (2018)

The cast of Freaks. Pic credit: Well Go USA

Freaks is an original superhero movie that flew under the radar in 2018.

The movie is about a seven-year-old girl named Chloe who lives in a house and has never been outside or met any other person.

Her father (Emile Hirsch) has protected her from what he calls the “bad men,” but she longs for real life.

Soon, Chloe learns that there are abnormals in the world, which are people with superhuman abilities that the government is hunting down and capturing. Chloe is one of these abnormals, and the reason her father was so protective becomes apparent.