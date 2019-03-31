Annabelle Comes Home release date: Here is when the horror movie premieres plus trailer, cast and plot

Annabelle Comes Home (Annabelle 3) is the latest installment in The Conjuring Universe franchise set to hit theaters in June. The accursed doll is back and based on the official trailer for the film released on Saturday, it looks like it is Ed and Warren’s 10-year-old daughter Judy (McKenna Grace) who is to blame this time around.

While fans get ready to be spooked in yet another adventure involving the demon-ridden doll Annabelle, we bring you everything we know about the upcoming horror movie.

Annabelle Comes Home release date

Annabelle 3, titled Annabelle Comes Home, is scheduled to premiere on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Annabelle Comes Home trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures released a trailer for the upcoming movie on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Annabelle Comes Home details

Annabelle Comes Home is the sequel to the Annabelle (2014) and Annabelle: Creation (2017).

Annabelle (2014) was written by Gary Dauberman and directed by John R. Leonetti, while Annabelle: Creation (2017), also written by Dauberman, was directed by David F. Sandberg.

Annabelle (2014) was the prequel to The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016). The Conjuring Universe franchise is inspired by the allegedly real-life story of the demonic doll Annabelle investigated by the paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren and narrated in the book The Amityville Horror published in 1977 by author Jay Anson.

Annabelle Comes Home is written and directed by Gary Dauberman, based on a story Dauberman originally wrote with James Wan.

The film stars Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Katie Sarife, Patrick Wilson, and Vera Farmiga.

The Safran Company, New Line Cinema, and Atomic Monster Productions are the producing companies behind the film which is being distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Filming started in October 2018 in L.A. and wrapped up in December.

Annabelle Comes Home cast

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are reprising their roles as the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Other cast members include Mckenna Grace as Judy Warren, Madison Iseman as Mary Ellen, Katie Sarife as Daniela, Stephen Blackehart as Thomas, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon, Paul Dean as Mr. Palmeri, and Luca Luhan as Anthony Rios.

Annabelle Comes Home plot

An official synopsis by Warner Bros. reads:

Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her ‘safety’ behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target – the Warren’s ten-year-old daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace), and her babysitters (Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife).

