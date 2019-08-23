Angel Has Fallen end credits: Is there a post credits scene after movie ends?

The new Angel Has Fallen film is in theaters, bringing Gerard Butler back to the big screen in another thrilling action role.

Moviegoers are heading out this coming weekend to see Butler star in a film that is the third part of a trilogy. But, does Angel Has Fallen have end credits scenes after the movie concludes.

Here are more details about what to expect when heading to the theater.

What is Angel Has Fallen about?

Lionsgate’s new action film stars Gerard Butler as he reprises his role of Secret Service agent Mike Banning. It’s the sequel to Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. This time around, Mike has to clear his name after someone frames him for an assassination attempt of President Allan Trumbull.

In the previous films, Mike was trying to save the U.S. government from terrorist attacks. In this movie, he races to clear his name and prove private military company Salient Global is behind the assassination attempt. The FBI and secret service pursues Mike while he fights to prove his innocence.

Morgan Freeman stars alongside Butler in Angel Has Fallen as President Allan Trumbull. Nick Nolte appears in the film as Clay Banning, Mike’s estranged father while Jada Pinkett Smith is FBI Agent Helen Thompson.

Other stars in the film include Danny Huston and Michael Landes. Piper Perabo plays Leah Banning, Mike’s wife.

Ric Roman Waugh directs the new Lionsgate film while Gerard Butler not only stars in the movie but is on the production team as well.

Movie reception; early expected revenue

While critics’ opinions only go so far with moviegoers, Angel Has Fallen has a low overall score on Rotten Tomatoes. The new movie opens at 47 percent rotten, which shows the majority of critics don’t love the new action film.

However, many action films receive bad reviews and still entertain audiences at the theaters.

That was intense! Really good acting and surpassed my expectations by a long shot. Fairly certain everyone is going to enjoy it as much as we did. Opens Aug 23rd @angelhasfallen #AngelHasFallen pic.twitter.com/F7c5mc8z9a — Ricky Carmichael (@RickyCarmichael) August 22, 2019

The movie should claim the top spot this weekend too, although it will face the new horror/thriller title Ready or Not and Overcomer amongst new entries.

According to Box Office Mojo’s Brad Brevet, Angel Has Fallen is tracking to open around $14 million. That is close to the opening box office weekend for Butler’s previous film Den of Thieves.

Are there any Angel Has Fallen post-credits scenes?

Keep in mind there may be spoilers here, but it is worth sticking around for the Angel Has Fallen end credits. There are no post-credit scenes, but the film does have a mid-credits scene.

Fans can also stay to see the cast and crew involved in putting the film together. Just don’t expect any surprise scene after the credits roll.

That mid-credits scene helps to tie up a plot point from the action series. It doesn’t seem to set up a sequel for the Fallen franchise, but a fourth movie is always possible. As fans have seen, the Fast & Furious franchise has spawned plenty of sequels and even spin-offs for that series of films.

The new Lionsgate film Angel Has Fallen, now in theaters, has an R-rating and a run time of 121 minutes.