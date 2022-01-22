A Christmas Story sequel is in the works with Ralphie actor returning

Peter Billingsley as Ralphie in A Christmas Story. Pic credit: MGM

Readers prepare because the time has come once again to break out the Red Ryder BB Gun, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock. A Christmas Story is coming back with a familiar face on board.

The original 1983 film directed by Bob Clark became a classic of sorts and even has a tradition of running on TBS each Christmas for an entire 24-hour replay marathon. In fact, the internet freaks out if they believe the marathon is canceled.

So, what is the news on the sequel? How will the new film connect to the original movie? Here is the sequel news for A Christmas Story.

Ralphie actor Peter Billingsley returns

According to EW, studios Legendary and Warner Brothers nabbed the original child star Peter Billingsley — who is grown up now — to reprise the classic role of Ralphie.

The site goes on to say that the movie will take place 30 years after the original story in the 1970s and involve Ralphie going back to his childhood house to give his kids a memorable Christmas — similar to the extremely crazy one he had from the movie.

Further plot details include hints of characters from the past returning and a side element of Ralphie grieving his father’s unfortunate passing. Makes one wonder if the kid who licked the frozen pole will also return.

EW further adds that Christmas Chronicles director Clay Kaytis will direct the new film with it being scripted by Nick Schenk of Cry Macho. Honestly, this sounds like a rather serious project and not a throwaway sequel like Home Sweet Home Alone.

HBO Max, A Christmas Story sequel title, and more

The film is perfectly being established for an HBO Max release for families to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. And while a theatrical run would have been great, let’s be honest, most of us discovered this Christmas classic at home with our kids or parents.

The title, however, is a strange one as it is currently reported to be titled A Christmas Story Christmas. It might read funny, but it might work better in the context of the film.

The details of when A Christmas Story Christmas might hit HBO Max are not stated. But here is hoping the creative team can make it happen for Christmas 2022. With it being January, there are plenty of months left for this to be shot and completed in post-production by December.

Sadly, the original is not one of the great Christmas movies on Netflix but it can be watched on TBS with a cable package.

For now, stay tuned for more updates about A Christmas Story Christmas at Monsters & Critics.