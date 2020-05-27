1917 takes over UK film chart ahead of Bad Boys, Star Wars movies

The critically-acclaimed war movie 1917 is back at the top of the UK film chart, taking the top spot away from several other blockbusters.

That includes the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence action/comedy film, Bad Boys For Life, and the grand finale in the Star Wars Skywalker saga.

1917 reclaims UK Official Film chart

Just last week, Bad Boys For Life topped all movies on the UK Official Film chart. However, Sam Mendes’ movie 1917, which was amongst Oscar contenders for Best Picture is back.

According to the UK Official Chart report, the movie was able to take over the top spot following the release of DVD and Blu-ray discs. The film sold over 146,000 physical copies in the past week due to that.

Other films in the top five of the charts included Onward at No. 3, Star Wars IX: The Rise of Skywalker at No. 4, and Little Women at No. 5 overall.

Based on the report, The Call of the Wild starring Harrison Ford made a major debut on the chart, landing at No.6 for the biggest of the debuts. Just below that was the other major debut, Cats which didn’t have the best reception when originally released to theaters.

Sam Mendes’ war film received multiple awards

The 2019 film 1917 told the tale of two young British soldiers during World War I attempting to deliver a message to call off an “attack doomed to fail.” The soldiers must use bravery and perseverance as they travel through dangerous territory to get that message to a number of individuals including one of the soldiers’ brothers.

The war action/drama movie was written, directed, and produced by Sam Mendes. The star cast included George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Colin Firth, Richard Madden, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

It ended up receiving massive critical acclaim for film achievement due to being filmed with long takes.

WHAT IS 1917 ABOUT pic.twitter.com/G6kBWg3DIk — BORUTO @ BASUKE RETURNS (@legablog) May 26, 2020

The movie currently has an 89 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and 88 percent as the audience score. In addition, it received 10 nominations for the Academy Awards.

Those included Best Visual Effects, Best Cinematography, Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Picture. It ended up winning Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Editing, and Best Cinematography.

1917 won Best Film at the British Film Academy Awards and Best Picture – Drama at the Golden Globes. However, it would fall to the critically-acclaimed Korean film Parasite at the Academy Awards.

That said, with many individuals choosing to stay home during the ongoing pandemic, it seems that this well-received movie has become a popular choice for home entertainment.