Zendaya and Tom Holland see ‘real future’ together more than a year after making romance public

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly planning for a “real future” together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

An insider has claimed that Zendaya and Tom Holland are getting serious about their relationship and planning for a future together. The report came about a year after the pair went official with their romance.

They officially confirmed their relationship in November of 2021 after a photo of them kissing was leaked. Now a year later, the two are still reportedly dating and potentially thinking of taking the next steps in their relationship.

However, it has been difficult to confirm where the two stand because they have remained private about their relationship. They have not publicly addressed their plans together.

Most information about their relationship comes from the sightings of the two on dates. In October, the pair were spotted on a date in Paris, confirming they are still together.

However, more detailed reports of their relationship have come from those who claim to be insiders. Recently, one such insider claimed the couple’s relationship is “serious and permanent.”

They further stated, “They’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship timeline

Without an official statement from Holland and Zendaya, it can’t be confirmed if the intel is true. However, Zendaya and Holland appear to be going strong in their relationship.

While they officially confirmed their relationship in November 2021, some rumors suggested they started dating before that. The rumors especially kicked off in September 2021, when Holland posted a particularly sweet birthday post to Zendaya, calling her “My MJ.”

Then, once the photo surfaced of the pair kissing, Holland and Zendaya confirmed their relationship in an interview with GQ on November 17, 2021. However, they also expressed feeling “robbed” of their privacy and wanted their relationship to be between them since they already shared a lot of their lives with the world due to being celebrities.

Once confirmed, though, they began to share small moments of their relationship. For example, in December of 2021, they made their red carpet debut as a couple for the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Meanwhile, in February of 2022 Holland admitted to visiting Zendaya at least 30 times while she was filming her show Euphoria. In June, Zendaya shared a sweet birthday post to Holland, stating that he made her “the happiest.”

Most recently, Zendaya confirmed that Holland was the first person she texted when she won an Emmy for her role in Euphoria in September after the actor couldn’t make it to the show with her.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have debunked rumors before

While the two have shared some sweet comments and posts confirming their relationship, they have also debunked many rumors about them taking further steps in their relationship.

For example, rumors swirled earlier this year that the two had purchased a house together. The reports claimed they had bought a home in South London worth several million dollars.

However, Holland set the record straight when appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan. He stated that there wasn’t even a slight inkling of truth to the reports and that he had no idea how they started.

In June, another rumor rose claiming that Zendaya and Holland were expecting a child. The rumor started from a TikTok trend where users made a fake news announcement before telling viewers that they’d been “Krissed,” or pranked.

Despite the news stemming from a trend that gives fake news, users kept trying to spread the rumor. Zendaya later posted to her Instagram Story, stating, “See now, this is why I stay off Twitter. Just making stuff up for no reason weekly.”

Given that Zendaya and Holland have had problems with false rumors about their relationship, it is difficult to know their plans without their official confirmation.