Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are making co-parenting work despite drama with Gigi’s mom Yolanda

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are doing their best to co-parent their daughter despite a breakup and legal drama surrounding Zayn and Gigi’s mom, former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid.

While they may have split amid some major family drama, they aren’t letting that get in the way of parenting their baby daughter, 1-year-old, Khai.

Sources claim Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are co-parenting amicably

A source told Us Weekly that Zayn frequently visits Gigi and Khai at their house in Pennsylvania, saying, “They’re not living together, but Zayn visits Gigi and Khai at the farm in Pennsylvania a lot when they’re there.”

The source claimed the family likes spending time outside the city since it’s “more safe, quiet, and exclusive.”

They revealed that “coparenting comes with certain challenges and ups and downs,” but they are “doing the best they can to make it work” and trying to keep Zayn a part of his daughter’s life.

What does come as a surprise is that the pair are apparently on quite amicable terms, with the source saying they “have a loving and caring relationship despite being broken up,” and they “don’t hate each other, that’s for sure.”

Things may have calmed down quite a bit since the family drama, with Gigi even posting a Father’s Day tribute to Zayn on her Instagram stories.

Gigi and Zayn split after his altercation with Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid

The model and former One Direction singer split last year amid drama between Gigi’s mom, Yolanda, and Zayn, who allegedly assaulted her. He was charged with four criminal offenses of harassment, later posting a statement on his Twitter about the incident.

He wrote, “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter [Khai] to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued on talking about his hope that he and Gigi can parent Khai in a peaceful environment.

Despite all the drama, it looks like this good-looking and talented pair has their daughter’s best interests at heart, choosing to make sure she sees both of her parents equally and on good terms.