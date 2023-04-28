WWE star Alexa Bliss reveals terrifying teenage dating experience from her life

Lexi Kaufman Cabrera, best known as Alexa Bliss in WWE, has legions of loyal fans, including those who wished they were dating her. However, she officially crushed fans’ dreams when she married singer Ryan Cabrera last year.

Prior to that, Bliss had a notable relationship with her WWE NXT co-worker, Buddy Murphy, before they split up, ultimately leading to her finding the love of her life.

Cabrera and Bliss recently celebrated their first anniversary at a prom-themed event featuring fun and friends, as well as musical performances to showcase their continued love.

It might seem like Bliss has always had no issue finding someone she could date, but it wasn’t always that way.

She revealed she was “terrified” as a teenager when first wanting to date someone from school at a party due to her parents.

The wrestling star previously spoke about it on her podcast, which also featured a few friends who have found love and have officially left WWE behind.

Meanwhile, fans are ready to see if the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion’s star makes a surprise return to WWE via the upcoming draft.

Alexa Bliss reveals she was ‘terrified’ about dating as a teenager

In a throwback episode of her podcast Uncool With Alexa Bliss (below), the wrestling star chats with Nikki and Brie, aka The Bella Twins, about their childhoods and growing up. That included the topic of dating as teenagers, which featured some “embarrassing moments.”

“I remember my first boyfriend, like my first high school boyfriend, his name was Matt, he was in a band, and he was like so cool,” Bliss recalled. “My parents hired his band to play my 15th birthday party. He was the lead singer, he had the long skater hair, he did the hair flip any time he’d look at you, and then after my birthday he said, ‘Will you be my girlfriend?'”

“I just go, ‘I have to ask my parents because you’re older than me.’ I was just terrified of boys. Like, I couldn’t do it. My dates were always just so embarrassing,” Bliss shared.

Basically, Bliss said she was “reserved,” and her parents had her “terrified” when it came to dating guys as a teenager. Bliss also recalled how her mom had a “sex talk with her,” telling her that “sex can kill you.”

Of course, that’s in the ancient past for the popular wrestling star now, who has gone on to achieve massive success and married the love of her life. The Bella Twins have also become married, with Brie the only one to marry a fellow wrestling star, Bryan Danielson, who now works with All Elite Wrestling. Bryan and Brie have two children.

Nikki previously dated their colleague John Cena, but things ultimately fell apart for the WWE stars. She’s now happily married to Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, and they have one child together.

Bliss hasn’t revealed when or if she will have any kids. She’s also been noticeably absent from WWE for several months. Still, she remains active on social media, including Twitter, where she reacted to losing and regaining her blue check mark for verified status.

Alexa Bliss could be featured in WWE Draft

Friday evening brings the 2023 WWE Draft, coinciding with the NFL Draft that is going on. WWE’s version will have superstars from Raw, SmackDown, and NXT getting drafted to the various shows.

That could include the top champion, Roman Reigns, going from SmackDown to RAW or staying put on his current show. Other notable names that could go early in the draft include Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair.

There could be potential for Alexa Bliss to be a draft pick due to her absence from RAW in recent months. Rumors have even suggested a possible reunion of Bliss and Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend.

The duo previously had a gimmick, with Bliss seemingly under Wyatt’s spell. That changed at WrestleMania following Wyatt’s match against Randy Orton, with Bliss going her own way and Wyatt leaving WWE for a short time.

Wyatt returned within the past year, much to fans’ delight, but he has also been missing from WWE recently, creating some intrigue about his whereabouts. However, Cagedside Seats reported that neither superstar is listed on an official list of stars eligible for the WWE Draft.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.