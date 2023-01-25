Fans are about to see more of Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev because cameras documented their journey down the aisle.

Nikki and Artem tied the knot last summer in Paris, and at the time, the reality star revealed that she recorded a four-part special following the process.

The lovely couple appeared on Nikki’s Instagram, where she has amassed 10.7 million followers. The wrestler revealed more information about her series in a caption accompanying the post.

The picture showed Nikki and Artem holding hands and striking a pose that looked like a dance move. As fans of the two might recall, Nikki and Artem met on Dancing With The Stars, where the WWE star was a contestant, and the professional dancer was her partner.

The two hit it off, but Nikki was engaged to John Cena. Things between Nikki and John came to an end in 2018, and the following year, she and Artem were engaged.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans have been along for the ride with the couple, and the television show will offer those longtime viewers a happily-ever-after.

Now, the newlyweds have started promoting their E! Network reality series with an appearance on Good Morning America.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev stun on Good Morning America

The Total Bellas star looked chic in a black dress with mesh and short sleeves. The dress had a sheer element, showing a solid bandeau and black skirt underneath the garment. The mother of one’s hair was in a bun with pieces of her bangs framing her face. She rocked her signature red lipstick looking bold and beautiful.

As for Artem, he also looked sharp with a white blazer and a black turtleneck underneath the garment. Artem’s outfit had some contrast, thanks to his black slacks.

Nikki’s caption was amusing, and she referenced her tango pose.

The beautiful reality star wrote, “My Good Morning couple slash tango pose with my husband 🥰 Such a fun morning talking with @michaelstrahan about @artem & my show #nikkibellasaysido Can’t believe the premiere is TOMORROW NIGHT only on @eentertainment at 9pm! 🥳🥂💃🏽🕺🏼🍷👰🏽‍♀️🤵🏼‍♂️💍💒.”

Nikki Bella talks diet and fitness

Nikki gave birth to her first son, Matteo Artemovich, in July 2020. She lost her baby weight after giving birth, right in time for her French wedding.

Nikki told US magazine that she used strategy when it came to dieting.

She explained, “I don’t eat red meat. And if I want carbs, I usually have them in the morning.”

As for her workout routine, Nikki said she was a big fan of Barre. She called herself an “elliptical queen” and explained that she liked low-impact workouts for her muscles and joints.

Finally, Nikki said that she tried to do more repetitions with less weight to go easier on her body.

Nikki Bella Says I Do airs on E! on Thursday, January 26, at 9 p.m.