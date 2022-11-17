The Bella Twins at the 2019 Couture Council Luncheon Honoring Christian Louboutin in New York. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Brie and Nikki Bella look fabulous in a recent series of photos shared with their fans and followers from their shoot with Basic Magazine.

Among the stunning photos in which The Bella Twins appeared is an image with the duo rocking long-sleeved crop tops, thigh-skimming skirts, high-heel, and stylish shades.

While the twins are known for fooling opponents back when working with WWE, they each wore a different look for the magazine photo. They posed in a room’s corner with light hitting them just right from a large window or door.

Brie donned a sleek, short black latex or leather skirt with a thick white band as the bottom edge. The former WWE superstar’s impressive legs are visible in her side profile pose. Brie is turned toward Nikki as if she’s whispering something to her sister.

For her top, she wore a sheer black, long-sleeved crop top that hugged her curves and featured large white cuffs and a collar. Brie completed her look with a pair of black high heels and wore sleek black shades, expertly-styled makeup, and hair.

Her sister Nikki wore similar attire, but it was completely pink, while her heels were a white or cream color. Nikki posed facing the photo viewer and with a finger touching her lip. She also wore a pair of white sunglasses with black lenses that rested on her nose, with her eyes peering out over them at viewers.

Their second photo featured the twins holding hands, with Brie’s fancy and shiny earring visibly dangling from one ear. The twins didn’t provide a caption, except for several heart emojis and a tag for Basic Magazine.

Nikki’s IG post included many tags to give credit where it was due for their look. Among the individuals tagged were fashion stylist Melvin Sanders, photographer Sequoia Emmanuelle, Paul Norton for hair, and clothing brand GIYEA.

The IG carousel post was also quite popular with friends, fans, and followers, picking up about 87,000 likes and 400-plus comments in a few days.

WWE star denies ring gear was Nikki Bella tribute

Nikki and Brie are WWE Hall of Famers who achieved several championships and career accolades. The Bella Twins are mostly past their days of professional wrestling, although they are still WWE ambassadors. Fans still enjoy seeing them return for meet-and-greet events or in big matches such as the WWE Royal Rumble.

Meanwhile, many of today’s WWE superstars look to the former women’s superstars as icons, sometimes even paying tribute to them with their gear or costumes.

One of the Bella’s former WWE coworkers, Mandy Rose, wore recent ring gear for NXT that fans believed was a Nikki Bella tribute. Rose donned the attire for her NXT Women’s Championship match against Alba Fyre earlier this week.

According to Ringside News, Rose seemingly denied her gear was a Nikki Bella tribute, saying, “Damnn y’all can’t even let a girl wear her own merch hat…” in a tweet.

The Bella twins partnered with Colugo in 2021

The Bella Twins have been quite busy since leaving professional wrestling, as they have families, including young kids to raise and are working on a variety of entertainment ventures, including their podcast.

They also have their hand in several products and partnerships, including one with Colugo, which began last June. Colugo launched in 2018 and creates helpful products for parents, such as strollers, carriers, diaper totes, carrying bags, and more.

“We are so excited to include Nikki and Brie Bella in the Colugo family as Investors and Creative Advisors. We partnered on a Limited Edition Collection that brings Nikki and Brie’s signature style and confidence to Colugo’s strollers, carriers and accessories,” a website statement says regarding the collaboration.

The Bellas are an excellent fit for the brand as parents of young children. Brie has two children with AEW wrestler Bryan Danielson, and Nikki welcomed her first child with Dancing With the Stars dance pro Artem Chigvintsev in 2020.

The Bellas Collection at Colugo features The Baby Carrier, The Diaper Tote, and The On the Go Organizer in Dune, Dune Zebra, and Cocoa styles. Prices currently range from $45 to $145 for these items on the website.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA. WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.