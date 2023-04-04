WWE’s Charlotte Flair is rolling with the punches after her recent WrestleMania 39 loss as she enjoys time away from the ring on vacation.

Just a few days after her Mania match, Flair uploaded a sizzling selfie of herself standing in a resort hotel room as she wore a beautiful two-piece swimsuit, with the 5-foot-10 wrestling star’s fit and tan physique revealed.

Her tiny bikini featured a floral pattern with bits of green, pink, orange, and yellow visible on both the top and bottoms.

Flair accessorized with a few dangling beaded necklaces, earrings, and a thin bracelet visible on one wrist. She had her blonde locks in a messy style, possibly just after heading to the beach or pool.

“work hard play hard 🦋👸🏼♈️,” Flair wrote in her caption, including hashtags #messyhair, #beach, #bikinigirl, #hawaii, and #bikini.

The former champion geotagged Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Hawaii, as her gorgeous vacation spot.

Flair’s latest Instagram share picked up over 127,000 likes and 1,300-plus comments from friends and fans admiring her stunning selfie.

Charlotte Flair suffered loss at WrestleMania 39

At WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California, Flair put her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley.

Based on PWMania’s results report, the two put on an epic match at Mania, with the crowd seeming to be behind Ripley from the start.

The two battled back and forth with big move after big move, but ultimately Ripley won after a super-Rip Tide off the top rope for the pinfall.

The win marks Ripley’s first reign as SmackDown Women’s Champion and ends Charlotte’s seventh reign at 92 days. Charlotte has also held the WWE Raw Women’s Championship six times in her legendary career.

With the recent loss, it makes sense that Flair might take some time away to reflect and recharge along with fellow wrestling star and husband, Andrade El Idolo. It’s also her birthday on April 5, as she’ll turn 37.

Andrade shared an IG video post and heartfelt message to his wife before her WrestleMania match, expressing how proud he was of her as he’d spend another year by her side.

Charlotte Flair has a collaboration with Rockford Collection

A 13-time champion in WWE, Flair has been a gold standard amongst wrestling stars, and she continues to shine bright like a diamond whenever she steps in the ring.

It’s only natural that she would have her own line of gorgeous rings as part of the Rockford Collection.

Flair’s collab with the brand is for the Eminence line of rings for men and women. The Rockford Collection website describes Eminence as “Acknowledged superiority within a particular sphere” and gives “Ashley Fliehr,” better known as WWE’s Charlotte Flair, as the perfect example.

The collection features six unique styles that can be purchased in 14-karat gold, 18-karat gold, or platinum, with diamonds and engraving available.

The prices for the Eminence rings start at $1,910 and include a lifetime warranty, certificate of authenticity, leather pouch, and a cleaning cloth.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.