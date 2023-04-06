WWE star Alexa Bliss recently enjoyed her anniversary celebration in West Hollywood with her husband, singer Ryan Cabrera, and brought princess vibes with her gorgeous outfit.

Fresh off her recent unmasking on the hit show The Masked Singer, Bliss wore an outfit reminiscent of her earlier days in WWE NXT when she was a sparkly princess.

However, the 31-year-old was decked out in a light blue and silver tutu dress featuring a primarily white corset-style top with eye-catching sparkly beads or rhinestones. It was the perfect outfit for a prom-night-themed celebration at Heart WeHo.

Bliss, real name Alexis Kaufman Cabrera, opted for matching sparkly silver low-top sneakers with white bottoms and laces.

She kept her gorgeous blond locks styled uniquely, with some trademark pink streaks mixed in and flowing past her chest.

Bliss had makeup to match the glamorous outfit, including a light purple eye shadow, dark brows, and lashes. She finished the makeup with a soft pink lip or gloss.

The former WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion held hands with her husband and wore an eye-catching sparkly necklace, several rings, and a few light green bracelets for a pop of color.

Meanwhile, Cabrera, 40, looked suave in an all-white ensemble which featured a crisp unbuttoned white shirt and white pants. He wore a turquoise cummerbund nearly matching his lovely wife’s dress color.

The former MTV reality TV star and singer had pink streaks in his hair to match Bliss. Cabrera also wore sparkling silver dress shoes with shimmery beige socks as part of his prom night look.

Ryan Cabera and Alexa Bliss rock unique ensembles at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood for a prom-themed anniversary celebration. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera celebrate their first wedding anniversary

The WWE star and her singer husband were married last April in Palm Desert, California, during a rock-n-roll wedding, so it was only natural they brought another fun theme for their first-anniversary celebration.

Heart WeHo is a popular dance and nightclub on Santa Monica Boulevard in California’s West Hollywood. Based on some of the clips and images Bliss shared on her Instagram Story, it was a fun time with plenty of people there to celebrate their anniversary with music, dancing, and a party bus limo.

Bliss’s shares included IG Story posts from friends who attended the event, including former WWE star CJ “Lana” Perry. The wrestling star revealed part of the show had comedian Brad Williamson on stage singing with Backstreet Boys star Lance Bass.

“The best prom ever,” text over one of CJ Perry’s slides said, with a video clip showing Bliss on stage dancing as her husband performed an upbeat song to fuel the fun-filled celebration.

Alexa Bliss appeared on The Masked Singer but wasn’t part of WrestleMania 39

It’s been a while since fans have seen Bliss on any WWE programming, and she wasn’t featured in any matches at the company’s recent WrestleMania 39. The two-night event featured several women’s matches on the card, including two for championships and others featuring women’s tag teams or trios.

Among those who competed were Liv Morgan, Natalya Neidhart, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Trish Stratus, Amy “Lita” Dumas, and Becky Lynch. Additionally, Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, while Bianca Belair retained her Raw Women’s Championship against Asuka.

As for Bliss, she was away from WWE for her one-off appearance as Axolotl on The Masked Singer. Bliss shared several Instagram posts from her time on the show, including her performance of Can’t Stop the Moonlight as the masked character, which featured plenty of pink in the costume.

Alexa Bliss took time off to recover from surgery

While Bliss may have been watching from the crowd at WrestleMania 39 with friends, she wasn’t involved in any matches or other segments. Several weeks ago, the former champion revealed that she was taking time off after surgery to remove skin cancer caused by using a tanning bed. According to Cinema Blend, Bliss said her recovery wouldn’t take too long.

“Oh it’s short,” she told the outlet two weeks ago. “Like, I got my stitches, I don’t know if you can see my stitches right here. Those come out in a week.”

Last week, Bliss also revealed a stunning new jacket designed for her wrestling persona, complete with the “PLAY” and “PAIN” words written on it which originated from her time working with Bray Wyatt, aka The Fiend.

“I couldn’t imagine a better jacket to wear for WWE & for life. She came up with such an amazing vision & turned out better than I could ever dream 🖤 I’m never taking it off!” Bliss wrote in her caption, along with a video clip showing off the dazzling design.

Alexa Bliss revealed a unique jewelry collaboration with Etah Love

As of this writing, Bliss boasts a large following on Instagram, with 6.1 million followers watching her highlight clips, funny videos, or other content from life events. While many WWE stars might promote their merchandise through an IG bio link, Bliss has opted not to do that or promote anything there, for that matter.

However, she’s promoted other things with IG posts, including her husband’s music and a jewelry collaboration she did with Etah Love.

“I’m so excited to share my collab with @etahlove !! These rings and necklace really bring out the Twisted in Twisted Bliss,” she wrote in a caption revealing the collab.

The professional wrestling star included several photos showing the rings and necklaces in her collab.

As of this writing, two items are available on Etah Love’s website from the Alexa Bliss x Etah Love collection, with both items reduced by 30 percent in price. The items include the Play/Pain x Alexa Bliss for $119 and the Twisted Bliss x Alexia Bliss necklace for $150.50.

“Looking to create a special piece that incorporates Alexa’s multifaceted personality, this necklace features the moon and the stars, playfulness with a dash of mischief, and a good measure of strength and heart. The Twisted Bliss holds all the power that Alexa carries each time she steps into the ring,” Etah says of the unique necklace.

Her biggest fans hope she’ll step into the ring again soon and get another push to win a championship, adding to her impressive WWE career.

WWE Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA.