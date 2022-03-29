Will Smith’s mom speaks about Chris Rock Oscars slap and her reaction to it

Will Smith’s mother, Carolyn Smith, reacts to his award and slap at the Oscars. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

One of Will Smith’s most famous lines stems from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air, “I got in one little fight and my mom got scared/ She said, ‘You’re moving with your auntie and uncle in Bel-Air.’”

Will may never have been really sent to Bel-Air for his little fight and he certainly can’t be sent now, but he has certainly made waves after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

It may not have been Will’s finest moment, especially now that his mother has seen the footage and given her two cents on his “one little fight.”

Will Smith’s mother says ‘That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off’

Carolyn Smith was excited to celebrate her son’s acting when she woke up on Sunday morning, but she wasn’t prepared for how the night would unfold at The Academy Awards.

In an interview with 6abc, Carolyn revealed that she and Will’s sisters and some others had gathered in their home in Philadelphia to watch Will at the Oscars.

But when the viral slap occurred, Carolyn admitted she was surprised to see it happened.

She said, “He is a very even, people person. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. First time in his lifetime… I’ve never seen him do that.”

NEW: I spoke with Will Smith's mother as her son is in the global spotlight after an unforgettable night at the @TheAcademy. Hear her joy and surprise about that historic night in her own words @6abc #WillSmith #Philly pic.twitter.com/E2rK6UIlSh March 29, 2022

Will’s sister, Ellen, shared a similar sentiment, advising that “it like really kind of broke my heart listening to the things he’s sad he had to go through to get to where he is.”

Regardless, his family knows that his outburst at the Oscars doesn’t define who he is as a person, and they know that Will puts his family first. His family knows that he is a loving man and he keeps his family together.

Shortly after the shocking slap, Will’s family was able to celebrate his Oscar for Best Actor from home while he was on stage.

Will Smith’s mom is ‘proud of him for being him,’ celebrates Best Actor Oscar win

Sunday morning, Carolyn sent out a text to a family group chat where she said, “Good morning, we’ve got to say good luck to Uncle Will.”

Despite her surprise at the events on stage, Carolyn was extremely proud of Will for winning Best Man for his role in King Richard. She said, “I know how he works, how hard he works… I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting. When I heard the name, I was just, ‘Yes!’”

Carolyn later said that no matter what, she’s “proud of him for being him.”

Moving forward, his family knows that he will take the right course of action.

Will Smith has since apologized for slapping Chris Rock and Chris is not pressing charges against the actor. The Academy released their own statement regarding the events on Sunday evening as well.

It’s unclear if Will’s family believes his actions were right or wrong, but it is clear they have faith in him to make the right choices.