Who is Mod Sun? Everything to know about Avril Lavigne’s new fiance. Pic credit: @modsun/Instagram

Avril Lavigne is engaged! The pop punk princess said yes to fellow musician, Mod Sun, on March 27.

The two got engaged while on a romantic boat ride in Paris.

But, just who is Mod Sun? Keep reading to find out.

Mod Sun is a singer, songwriter and rapper

Mod Sun is best known for his work as a hip-hop and punk/post-hardcore artist. He has released five albums: Look Up (2015), Movie (2017), BB (2017), Internet Killed The Rockstar (2021) and Rich Kids Ruin Everything (2022).

Mod Sun’s debut album, Look Up, peaked at #1 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers chart.

Mod has worked with G-Eazy (“Goddess”), Machine Gun Kelly (“Shoot’Em Down”), and other well-known musicians.

Mod and Avril collaborated for the song, Flames. They also collaborated on her album, Love Sux, for which Mod was a co-writer and co-producer. In fact, their collaboration was the origin of their relationship.

The pair began dating “immediately” after they met at a songwriting session.

“I was getting out of a big relationship, and for the first time in my life, I thought I should probably be single,” Avril told People. “I got together with [Mod Sun] to write a song. We just clicked. I was like, ‘Should you be doing this?’ It was fun and exciting, and I decided, ‘F**k it. Life’s short.’ I’m a Libra. I love love.”

Before going solo, Mod Sun was in several bands

Mod’s first band was the pop punk band Sideline Heroes. Soon afterwards, he began playing drums for local pop punk band, the Semester, in his sophomore year of high school. He spent four years in the band.

In 2004, he became a member of the post-hardcore band Four Letter Lie. In 2009, he was kicked out of the band.

He eventually became a drummer for Scary Kids Scaring Kids.

Mod Sun was linked to Bella Thorne

Before he started dating Avril in 2021, Mod was linked to actress Bella Thorne.

The two were engaged and even threw a wedding during their 15-month relationship. However, Bella claims that the ceremony was not legitimate.

Mod was also romantically linked with Tana Mongeau.

Mod Sun is an acronym

Mod Sun stands for ‘movement on dreams, stand under none.’

“It is all based off of manifestation, the law of attraction,” Mod told Nylon. “When I found Bob Dylan, coincidentally, at the same time, I found The Secret, and those two things created me.”