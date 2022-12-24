Who is Jack Greer? What to know about Emily Ratajkowski’s latest fling

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted with a new flame – an artist named Jack Greer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted locking lips with a new mystery man on Wednesday night. The man has been confirmed to be an artist by the name of Jack Greer.

The two were spotted out on a date in New York City on Wednesday. On the way back to her apartment, the pair was spotted kissing, raising curiosity about who this new flame of Ratajkowski’s was.

Greer is 35 years old and lives in New York City, where he makes a living as an artist. He has combined his artistry with entrepreneurship and owns a local business called Iggy NYC.

His art comes in a variety of mediums, as he has dabbled in photography, video, and apparel design. On Greer’s Artsy profile, he described himself as a “prolific innovator” and stated his specialties also include sculpting.

He also explained in his bio that he once made a sculpture out of chainsaws. Greer currently has a few works for sale on the site, including some canvas pieces that integrate thread, fabric, acrylic paint, and metallic paint.

As mentioned above, his art has taken the form of apparel design, too. His merchandise is available for purchase on his Iggy NYC website.

Jake Greer’s career explained

Greer has proven quite successful with his clothing designs. His brand was even featured in the hit HBO show, Euphoria.

He shared the exciting news back in 2019, posting a photo of Hunter Schafer’s Jules wearing one of Iggy NYC’s knit sweaters. He wrote in the caption, “Couldn’t be more stoked on this surprise.”

Before he became an NYC artist, Greer reportedly grew up in Los Angeles. However, his stint as a student at Pratt Institute brought him to New York, where he became one of the original members of the Still House Group.

While speaking with The New York Times, he revealed that he often uses recycled materials for his works. He stated, “I recycle other people’s mistakes and figure out a way to use that range of color, texture, and material to reconstruct images of my own.”

Greer has also been spotted volunteering for a bookshop, Pillow-Cat Books, frequently. The bookshop’s Instagram page recently shared a photo of Greer being Santa’s muscular little helper.

Not much is known about Greer’s personal life or who he has dated in the past.

Who is Emily Ratajkowski dating?

Before the photos of Ratajkowski kissing Greer surfaced, she had been rumored to be dating Pete Davidson.

Their relationship was never publicly confirmed by either star, with insiders claiming the relationship wasn’t exclusive. However, even Pillow-Cat Books was hoping for some “romance drama” based on the news.

Ratajkowski and Greer have not addressed speculation about their relationship. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has been tied to several different partners since she divorced her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Brad Pitt and Davidson were two stars Ratajkowski was also rumored to be seeing. Neither of these alleged flames became anything official, though.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski has spoken out about enjoying being single for the first time in her life since her divorce. She indicated she was embracing the freedom that comes with being single.

It is unclear if Ratajkowski is dating anyone or what the nature of her relationship with Greer is.