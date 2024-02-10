Below Deck Season 11 has given fans much to talk about, and the show has literally just premiered.

It’s the first season without Captain Lee Rosbach, which definitely has Below Deck fans buzzing.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck fans immediately weighed in on the new vibe with Captain Kerry Titheradge and not the stud of the sea.

However, the other hot topic is which crew member will get sent packing first.

After all, the Below Deck Season 11 premiere made it pretty clear more than one crew member isn’t going to last all season long.

So, who will Captain Kerry send packing first? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who gets fired on Below Deck Season 11 first?

Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby recently spilled that Below Deck fans can expect several crew firings on Season 11. In fact, Fraser hinted the number is higher than usual for the hit-yachting show.

Their remarks have the rumor mill running wild about who will get fired first. Bosun Jared Woodin is at the top of the list after he made several mistakes in the premiere.

Plus, Ben clearly wants the bosun job. All signs point to production making that happen by bringing in a bosun with less experience to create drama and room for Ben to move up.

They may not get fired first – but stews Cat Baugh and Barbie Pascual are next on the list of possible crew members getting fired. Barbie and Cat are already clashing, and their work ethics are coming into question.

Chef Anthony Icracane is also on the list but at the bottom. He is on the list more for his timing than his food.

Below Deck spoilers reveal that Anthony will continue to struggle because of his desire for perfection.

Below Deck fans talk crew firings

X (formally Twitter) was on fire this week about Cat, Barbie, and Jared not making it to the end of Below Deck Season 11.

“I can see that Jared’s gonna be replaced #BelowDeck,” read one X comment.

Jared seemed to have the most people talking over on X, with another user questioning if the bosun would last all season long.

“Who do ya’ think is gonna’ get fired first? Jared, who supposedly has over a decade of yachting experience but can’t call out measurements in meters, or Barbie, who came on board with a Chanel handbag and a Louis Vuitton tote?” said an X remark.

One user felt like the only stew that would make it with Fraser to the end was Xandi Olivier.

Season 11 of Below Deck just kicked off, but the rumor mill is one fire about who Captain Kerry will send home first.

Who do you think gets fired first on Below Deck?

