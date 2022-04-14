We Ready rapper Archie Eversole shot dead at 37, brother charged with murder

Archie Eversole’s brother has been accused of murdering the late rapper. Pic credit: @archieeversole/Instagram

Rapper Arthur ‘Archie’ Eversole, best known for the 2002 single We Ready featuring Bubba Sparxx, has been shot dead at age 37 — and cops say his brother did it.

The late rapper passed away on April 3, but his family only confirmed his death to an Atlanta radio station on April 13.

Archie was selected by the soccer team Atlanta United in 2018 to write its theme song, United We Conquer.

While no cause of death was given when his death was announced, his brother was charged with his murder.

Archie Eversole reportedly killed by his brother

Archie Eversole was reportedly shot on March 25 on Golf Vista Circle. He posted what would be his last Instagram post on the same day.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries over a week later, on April 3.

According to DeKalb County police, his brother Alexander Kraus was arrested after the shooting and charged with aggravated assault. However, the charge was upgraded to murder after Eversole succumbed to his injuries.

It is unclear how many times the rapper was shot or whether police have established a motive for the shooting.

WSB-TV Atlanta reports that Eversole was found with a gunshot wound at a Chevron gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

Tributes pour in for Archie Eversole

At 17, Eversole released his debut album Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style, and the classic single We Ready.

He was born in an American military base in Germany but was based in Atlanta.

Several tributes poured in after his tragic death hit the news.

Major League Soccer’s Atlanta United, who commissioned Eversole to pen their single, United We Conquer, led tributes.

“We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of Archie Eversole. A staple in the Atlanta hip-hop scene, Archie adopted Atlanta United before our first season and continued to be one of our club’s most fervent supporters.

“In addition to his decorated musical career, his voice will long live in our supporters’ minds as ‘We Ready’ billows through the speakers for kick-off at Atlanta United matches. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends.”

Club statement on the passing of Atlanta hip-hop artist Archie Eversole.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III praised the late rapper for his music.

The man who gave us “We Ready, the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old.

Rest In Peace Archie Eversole.

Prayers up to his family and loved ones.

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 13, 2022

“The man who gave us ‘We Ready, the greatest Game Day anthem ever, has passed away at 37 years old. Rest In Peace Archie Eversole. Prayers up to his family and loved ones,” he wrote.

— Brandon Caldwell (@_brandoc) April 13, 2022

Others praised Archie for his timeless single We Ready and its impact on sports.

Archie Eversole is survived by his family and music.