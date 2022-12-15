Watch Harry Styles high kick his way to a wardrobe malfunction in metallic jumpsuit

Harry Styles ripped his pants on stage. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Harry Styles gave fans much more than they bargained for at a show in São Paolo, Brazil, on December 13 as he encountered a major wardrobe malfunction mid-performance.

The 28-year-old English star was high-kicking his heart out to the hit track Kiwi when his sequin jumpsuit suddenly ripped right between his legs.

Harry quickly covered the torn fabric with his hands, never once losing his signature heart-melting smile as he pranced around the stage in search of a solution.

Of course, the crowd went positively berserk upon realizing what had happened, their giddy screams radiating through the venue.

In what can only be described as an iconic Harry moment, he eventually transformed a rainbow Pride flag thrown on stage into a perfect makeshift skirt.

Then, with his ensemble under control, Harry dazzled fans with a few more songs, including his hit 2019 track, Fine Line.

Harry Styles posed in skintight cherry tank top with suspenders to promote Pleasing

Harry launched his brand Pleasing in November 2021, and to absolutely no one’s surprise, it’s been a roaring success ever since.

The company is a hot source for everything from skincare and nail polish to timeless apparel and accessories.

Case and point, Harry posed in “Nonna’s Sorbet and Wet Bottoms” with a skintight cherry tank top and suspenders to promote his products in the September 2022 issue of Rolling Stone.

Always spreading positivity, the gorgeous singer-songwriter encourages his fans to “Find your Pleasing” with the innovative line.

Harry Styles showed off pre-show physique in black undies and green sweater

Circling back to high kicks for a minute, Harry is obviously in incredible shape, but many wonder how he maintains his physique with such a busy schedule.

Well, he’s been very open about his passion for pilates, along with a healthy pescatarian diet, of course.

The Hollywood heartthrob has also worked with personal trainer Ben Bruno, and according to him, “Harry can pull more than 500lb, attached by a rope, with just his upper body. It is actually freakish.”

Harry gave his 47.9M Instagram followers a backstage peek at his hotter-than-the-sun body, wearing black undies and a green sweater adorned with glittery hearts as he slipped into the infamous sequin jumpsuit.

In addition to his regular pilates practice, Harry is also a strong advocate for meditation, saying in an interview with Vogue, “Meditation just brings a stillness that has been really beneficial, I think, for my mental health.”