Watch Drake’s adorable son Adonis, 4, as he tries to wink

Watch out, Drake – your son may be coming for your title as the new Certified Lover Boy.

The “champagne papi” himself shared the charming video to his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 24. The video was primarily of his son, 4-year-old Adonis, in a black puffer coat and a red-and-white knitted beanie.

Drake’s video showed his son Adonis adorably attempting to wink

At what seemed to be an outdoor family dinner, Drake took the video of his son in an over-the-top attempt to wink both of his bright, blue eyes.

He added in the funny caption, in which Drake joked, “when your drunk trying to get someone to go along with the secret plan.”

Watch the video below:

Adonis, who is the child of Drake and Sophie Brussaux, has been featured on the rapper’s Instagram more frequently since he first posted photos of him in March 2020. Drake introduced him to his social media feed during the height of the pandemic, with a caption that reminded his followers to stay strong through the current unfortunate situation.

“It’s impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you shift the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to assist you,” Drake wrote in his caption. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Fans commented on Adonis’s over-the-top attempt to wink

Fans of the rapper have commented on the fan page’s Instagram post to share their thoughts on his sweet video. “LMAOOO Adonis is cool af,” one user wrote.

Another user commented on the post with, “He’s sooo cute.”

Drake’s latest video of Adonis on his Instagram feed

Most recently, the One Dance wonder posted an overabundance of cuteness for his followers with a video of his son speaking French to him. The video, which started with Adonis saying he was going to grow up to be bigger than Drake, went on to show him speaking French to his Canada-native dad.

Drake then continued to listen to his son as he rambled on in the language – nodding along and repeating his son’s sweet phrases.

Adonis was seen sporting his signature curly blonde hair and blue eyes, all while wearing a classic black turtleneck.

“I been round the world thrice times I mean what I say…” Drake wrote in the caption.

The blue eyes, the ability to speak multiple languages, AND mastering the art of winking? Take Care, Drake – based on what fans have commented, it’s safe to say your son is on his way to stealing even more of the hearts of your followers.