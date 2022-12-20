Watch as Tom Cruise skydives and thanks to fans for their support

Tom Cruise thanks fans while skydiving. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Laurent Koffel/ImageCollect.com

Tom Cruise was every inch the real-life action man as he fearlessly jumped out of a helicopter and skydived.

It seems no mission is impossible for the 60-year-old who made the big leap to thank his fans for his movie Top Gun: Maverick’s success.

The blockbuster sequel was released in May and is one of this year’s biggest hits, grossing a total of $1.4 billion worldwide.

Ahead of the movie’s release on the Paramount+ streaming network, its leading man Tom attempted another jaw-dropping stunt.

To thank his fans for the blockbuster’s success, the action star took part in a solo free-fall dive over the ocean in South Africa.

Speaking to the camera right before the jump, Tom said, “Here we are over sunny South Africa filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning parts one and two.”

Tom Cruise skydives and thanks fans

The Hollywood legend thanked all his fans for heading out to the theatre and watching Top Top Gun: Maverick.

Tom was joined in the air by the Dead Reckoning director Christopher McQuarrie, who quickly reminded him they had to get back to filming.

Moments after, he jumped out of the helicopter and began free-falling through the sky.

Even in mid-air and after falling over 100mph, Tom still had more to say about how thankful he was for everyone that watched the film.

“As always, thank you for allowing us to entertain you. It truly is the honor of a lifetime.”

He added, “Very lucky. I’m running out of altitude, so I better get back to work. We gotta get this shot. You have a very safe and happy holiday. We’ll see you at the movies.”

Top Gun: Maverick” will be released on Paramount+ on December 22, 2022.

Tom Cruise stars in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1

Jumping out of an airplane is nothing new for Tom, who is well known for performing his own dramatic stunts.

In September, footage surfaced of Cruise reportedly filming a stunt for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 1.

In the clip, Tom was on top of a biplane as it flew over South Africa’s Blyde River Canyon, as People reports.

The first part of the movie is expected to be released next year on July 14.

Starring alongside Tom Cruise is Hayley Atwell, as well as franchise stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, and Vanessa Kirby.

Newcomers Shea Whigham, Nick Offerman, and Janet McTeer have joined the movie too.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 14, 2023, with Part Two being released the following year on June 28, 2024.