Valerie Bertinelli swears off love after painful divorce

Valerie Bertinelli says she is happy to spend the rest of her life alone. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Actress Valerie Bertinelli has had enough of love and said she’s happy to spend the rest of her life alone as she recently wrapped up a painful second divorce.

Last month, the 62-year-old Food Network star filed for divorce from her husband Tom Vitale after 11 years of marriage. The pair have been separated since 2019 following their marriage in 2011; she cited irreconcilable differences as the main cause for the divorce.

Bertinelli was also married to legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen from 1981 until their divorce in 2007. Van Halen passed away from throat cancer in 2020, and Bertinelli has spoken about maintaining a close relationship with her ex-husband towards the end of his life.

Valerie Bertinelli says she’s ‘happy to be happily divorced’

However, in an interview yesterday with Today, Bertinelli stated that she doesn’t want to find love again. She explained: “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone. I’ll be happy that way.”

Although she stressed that she won’t exactly be alone: “Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.” Bertinelli had a son with Van Halen, Grammy award winner Wolfgang Van Halen aka Wolfie.

Just to completely avoid any doubt, Bertinelli exclaimed, “God no,” when asked to confirm she that wouldn’t be looking for love. She said, “divorce sucks,” and admitted she suffers from trust issues. The actress said: “I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life.”

According to USA Today, Bertinelli and Vitale signed a pre-nuptial agreement in 2010 just before they married that court documents say is “in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties.” The pair did not have any kids together.

Valerie Bertinelli spoke about her ‘love’ for deceased ex-husband Eddie Van Halen

In an at times emotional interview, Bertinelli did admit that the death of former husband Van Halen had led her to appreciate the importance of “love. She said she would always be grateful for the love they had together.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The One Day At A Time actress also spoke about how pleased she was that she had been able to reconnect with Van Halen before he died, and she expressed regret that they hadn’t had more time to grow their friendship.

Finally, Bertinelli spoke with glowing pride about her son Wolfie and how his success as a musician has filled her with joy. She also joked about her fears that she was spending too much time in his life and that he may block her on Instagram.