Utah football star Ty Jordan dead at 19: Accidentally shot himself with a handgun

Ty Jordan, a University of Utah freshman running back, died on Saturday after a firearm accident. He was 19 years old.

Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Jordan’s death in a statement released on Saturday.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” the statement read. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us.”

“He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” the statement continued. “From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty, and may you rest in peace.”

His school team, Utah Utes football, also mourned him on social media.

Ty Jordan’s cause of death was an accidental gunshot wound

Jordan was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

Rest In Peace, #22. Forever in our hearts. We love you, Ty. pic.twitter.com/ZaXjWKg4Nc — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 26, 2020

According to ESPN, officers from the Denton (Texas) Police Department responded to a shooting call at 10:38 p.m. ET on Friday.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a gunshot victim. They rushed him to a nearby hospital after applying life-saving first aid treatment.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police authorities believed the shooting was accidental.

Jordan reportedly died from injuries after shooting himself in the hip with a handgun.

“Following a preliminary investigation, we do believe that this was an accidental shooting, where the victim accidentally shot himself,” a police spokesperson told ESPN.

Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham’s statement on Ty Jordan’s passing. pic.twitter.com/XeqSGuKCb8 — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) December 26, 2020

Ty Jordan death: Tributes on social media

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since news of Jordan’s death broke earlier today.

The entire Pac-12 & college football family mourns this tremendous loss. 🙏💔 Statement from Commissioner Larry Scott: https://t.co/OmUromJ7Fk pic.twitter.com/GU0oBuVqzz — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 26, 2020

Many expressed shock, regret, and sadness at the untimely death of the rising football star.

Joseph Hoyt, Dallas News sports reporter, described the news of Jordan’s death as “horrible.”

Horrible news. Former West Mesquite RB Ty Jordan, the Pac-12’s offensive freshman of the year, has died, according to the Utah football team. Former West Mesquite coach Jeff Neill: “His smile was infectious and his spirit shined bright…We all loved Ty.” https://t.co/thXpNnzIht pic.twitter.com/phTpCMpLE4 — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) December 26, 2020

ESPN 700’s Bill Riley revealed that Jordan lost his mom earlier in the year.

“Ty told me he wanted to make her proud with his play on the field,” Riley wrote. “Mission accomplished young man. I’m just sad that we won’t get to see more of you. Rest In Peace #22.”

Ty Jordan bio

Ty Jordan was born in 2001 in Mesquite, Texas.

He attended West Mesquite High School.

After running 597 yards in six touches on 83 carries in five games, Jordan was named the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year.

He was also named to the All-Pac-12 second team.

He was the first freshman to have three-straight 100-yard rushing games since 1995.