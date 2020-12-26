Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Utah football star Ty Jordan dead at 19: Accidentally shot himself with a handgun


Utah football running back Ty Jordan
Utah running back Ty Jordan dead at 19 after accidentally shooting himself. Pic credit: Mesquite ISD/YouTube

Ty Jordan, a University of Utah freshman running back, died on Saturday after a firearm accident. He was 19 years old.

Utah Head Coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed Jordan’s death in a statement released on Saturday.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” the statement read. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us.”

“He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends,” the statement continued. “From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty, and may you rest in peace.”

His school team, Utah Utes football, also mourned him on social media.

Ty Jordan’s cause of death was an accidental gunshot wound

Jordan was reportedly rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

According to ESPN, officers from the Denton (Texas) Police Department responded to a shooting call at 10:38 p.m. ET on Friday.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a gunshot victim. They rushed him to a nearby hospital after applying life-saving first aid treatment.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police authorities believed the shooting was accidental.

Jordan reportedly died from injuries after shooting himself in the hip with a handgun.

“Following a preliminary investigation, we do believe that this was an accidental shooting, where the victim accidentally shot himself,” a police spokesperson told ESPN.

Ty Jordan death: Tributes on social media

Tributes have been pouring in on social media since news of Jordan’s death broke earlier today.

Many expressed shock, regret, and sadness at the untimely death of the rising football star.

Joseph Hoyt, Dallas News sports reporter, described the news of Jordan’s death as “horrible.”

ESPN 700’s Bill Riley revealed that Jordan lost his mom earlier in the year.

“Ty told me he wanted to make her proud with his play on the field,” Riley wrote. “Mission accomplished young man. I’m just sad that we won’t get to see more of you. Rest In Peace #22.”

Ty Jordan
Pic credit: @espn700bill/Twitter

Ty Jordan bio

Ty Jordan was born in 2001 in Mesquite, Texas.

He attended West Mesquite High School.

After running 597 yards in six touches on 83 carries in five games, Jordan was named the 2020 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman Player of the Year.

He was also named to the All-Pac-12 second team.

He was the first freshman to have three-straight 100-yard rushing games since 1995.

 

 

John Thomas Didymus
