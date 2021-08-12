Una Stubbs from Sherlock remembered by fans after she passes away at 84

Fans were devastated to hear that Sherlock actor Una Stubbs passed away. Pic credit: BBC

English actor Una Stubbs is being remembered by peers and fans after it was announced that she has passed away. The 84-year-old actor is best known for her work in Sherlock, Eastenders and Worzel Gummidge.

Stubbs has been on-screen since 1960 when she starred in two episodes of the British comedy The Strange World of Gurney Slade. Following that appearance, she became a staple in British entertainment, proving her worth as a versatile actor.

Her most popular recent roles include playing landlord Mrs. Hudson in the BBC adaptation of Sherlock, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. She starred in all four seasons of the series, from 2010 to 2017.

Previously, the actor has gushed about her costar Cumberbatch, sharing that she’s known him since he was four years old as she had starred in productions with his mother. She said in a Woman and Home interview, “Poor little Benedict would stand there so patiently holding his mother’s hand, while we were gossiping in the high street for hours. His manners are still as impeccable now!”

She also starred in the 2017 comedy-drama series Murder on the Blackpool Express, which became the highest-ranking show on the UKTV channel at the time of its premiere.

Stubbs passed away in her home

On August 12, it was reported that the beloved actor passed away in her home after being ill “for a few months.” According to BBC News, Stubbs’ three sons issued a statement that read, “Mum passed away quietly today with her family around her, in Edinburgh. We ask for privacy and understanding at this most difficult and sad of times.”

Her longtime agent, Rebecca Blond, also issued a heartbreaking statement. She expressed, “We are desperately sad to have lost not only a wonderful actress, whose screen and stage career, spanning over 50 years, was so extraordinarily varied, from Till Death Us Do Part to Sherlock, as well as memorable performances in the West End, at the Old Vic, Donmar Warehouse, Sheffield Crucible and National Theatre, but also a wickedly funny, elegant, stylish, graceful, gracious and kind and constant friend.”

She added, “She was also a highly respected and exhibited artist. We will miss her enormously and remember her always.”

Fans and friends were devastated to learn of this news, sharing their sympathetic words on social media.

Fans and friends remember her

Television writer and producer Simon Blackwell shared a kind message about Stubbs’ legacy. He wrote, “Very sad news. Such a fine comic actor – made it look easy, which is the hardest thing in the world.”

Sherlock actor Louise Brealey tweeted, “Love you, Una.” In a follow-up tweet, she continued, “Too upset to write. Can’t find any words worthy of you just yet. Thinking of your sons, who you loved with all your mighty heart.”

The official Sherlock Twitter page also issued a statement that brought fans to tears. They quoted an episode from Season 2 of Sherlock called A Scandal in Belgravia: “Mrs. Hudson, leave Baker Street? England would fall.” In addition, they added, “Goodbye to the wonderful and legendary Una Stubbs, forever our Mrs. Hudson.”

“Such a loss. She made everything look so effortless. A consummate professional, kind, gracious, elegant, versatile and fun. Her Aunt Sally was a masterclass alone. Condolences and love to those loved ones left behind,” wrote actor Bonnie Langford.

Sherlock co-creator and actor Mark Gatiss expressed, “Mischief was in her blood.” In his full statement, he tweeted, “It was one of the great joys of my life to work so closely with and to adore Una Stubbs. She was a wonderful, wonderful woman and a great and serenely graceful actor. Mischief was in her blood. We were so blessed that she became our imperishable Mrs. Hudson. Goodbye, darling.”

Fans and peers of Stubbs were left heartbroken, following this unfortunate news. It is clear that Stubbs has left behind a colorful and memorable legacy in television, movies and stage.