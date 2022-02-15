Tyrese Gibson’s mom has died after battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mother, who battled COVID-19. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss of his mom, Priscilla Murray Gibson.

The R&B singer’s mom died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Tyrese’s mother dies after battle with COVID-19, coma

Last week, Tyrese revealed that his mother was in a coma in the ICU, battling COVID-19 and pneumonia.

On Monday, he posted a video to Instagram, in which he held his mother’s hand as she lay in a hospital bed.

He captioned the post: “On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent [any time] praying [for] my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away.”

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother,” he added.

Tyrese could be heard crying in the video and saying, “Rest in peace, Mom. You fought, Mom. You fought. Oh my God, I’m so sorry this happened, Mom. Jesus.”

He told his mom in the video, “I’m gonna hold your hand for the rest of my life, OK? Everywhere I go, I’m gonna hold your hand the way you held my hand when I was a kid. Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you’re gonna hold my hand, Mom, OK?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Tyrese’s friends reach out to him

Many of Tyrese’s famous friends reached out in the comment section to offer their support and condolences.

“Praying for u. I’m so sorry for ur loss. I know she’s so proud of you. May she rest peacefully. Love you always my friend,” La La Anthony commented.

La La Anthony comments on Tyrese’s post. Pic credit: @lala/Instagram

Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u,” rapper Snoop Dogg wrote.

Snoop Dogg comments on Tyrese’s post. Pic credit: @snoopdogg/Instagram

“Omg my heart just cries for you and your family right now. Praying peace and strength and comfort for you dear friend and brother in Christ. I’m so so so sorry. Our Heavenly Father has her now,” Nicole Scherzinger wrote.

Nicole Sherzinger comments on Tyrese’s post. Pic credit: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Tyrese organized a special performance for his mother

Tyrese had saxophonist Kenny G perform virtually for his mom as she lay in the hospital.

He posted the performance to his Instagram page and wrote: “Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody. I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies.”