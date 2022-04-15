Travis Barker pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins with a tattoo — See the tribute ink

Travis Barker shared his new tattoo tribute for his late friend Taylor Hawkins with his Instagram followers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Travis Barker got another tattoo to add to his collection – one for his “high flying” friend and fellow musician, Taylor Hawkins, who sadly passed away last month.

The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram to share photos from inside the tattoo parlor to show off the latest ink he got on his left foot.

Travis Barker got a Hawk tattoo as a tribute to Taylor Hawkins

Barker posted a series of photos that showed the process of him getting the tattoo to honor his friend and fellow drummer, as well as one pic of the finished product. Hawkins, the well-known drummer for the Foo Fighters, tragically passed away on March 25th of this year.

The photos showed the tattoo itself – which is of a detailed hawk with its wings fully spread out. The new ink spans the top of Barker’s foot between his ankle bones.

“HAWK forever 🦅,” Barker wrote in his caption while also thanking his tattoo artist Mark Mahoney.

The photos also showed Kourtney Kardashian by Barker’s side and with the two sharing a kiss during the session.

Many people took to Barker’s comment section with their thoughts on the new addition. “Awesome tribute! I know he was a good friend! Great way to honor him,” user @elysiacavazogreen wrote.

Another user chimed in with – “Drummers stick together!”

Barker’s heartbreaking post after Hawkins’ death

Hawkins’ death, which shocked the world on March 25th, had a great impact on fans, the entire music industry, and those who ever came in contact with him – including Barker.

After hearing of Hawkins’ death, Barker took to Instagram to share a touching tribute with his followers. As friends and fellow rock drummers, Barker recalled some of the most memorable moments the two musicians shared together.

“I don’t have the words. Sad to write this or to never see you again,” he said in his caption.

“I’ll never forget Laguna Beach days when I was a trash man playing in a punk rock band and you were playing with Alanis,” he continued.

“You’d come watch me play in dive bars and be like, ‘kid you’re a star.’ And I thought you were crazy but you gave me so much hope and determination. Years later we toured together with Blink and Foo’s in Australia and I have the best memories of smoking cigarettes in the restroom of flights we were on together and watching your set every night. To say I’ll miss you my friend isn’t enough. Till the next time we talk drums and smoke in the boys room… Rest In Peace.”

It’s safe to say Taylor Hawkins’ memory will surely continue to live on through Travis Barker’s newest tribute to his fellow rocker.