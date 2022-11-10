Transgender social media star Nikita Dragun housed in mens’ unit after arrest and her fans are furious

Nikita Dragun wows in a light brown wig and glammed up makeup for the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

YouTuber and influencer Nikita Dragun is the star of social media at the moment, but not because of a good reason.

The transgender model was booked into jail following an incident that happened at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach where she allegedly was walking around the pool area unclothed and causing disruption.

According to various sources, the Miami Police Department was alerted about this behavior and when they encountered Dragun she swung an open water bottle at the police officers as well as the hotel’s security guard.

She was also later charged with misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after she used the water against the people who were trying to detain her.

The influencer was later released from jail after having been there for two weeks and was also charged with felony assault of a police officer.

The problem that is being talked about a lot in social media at the moment is that Dragun was placed in a men’s unit despite her identifying herself now as a transgender woman.

Nikita Dragun is released from prison after two weeks

Jack Ketsoyan of Full Scope Public Relations made a statement about this, “[The situation] is extremely disturbing and dangerous. This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity.”

Many fans on TikTok as well as on all the other social media platforms are starting to speak about this matter.

Also, other celebrities like singer and actress Bella Thorne have taken over their socials to speak out against the government for placing Dragun in a men’s unit.

Bella Thornes takes her Instagram Stories to talk about Nikita Dragun’s situation and show her support. Pic credit:@bellathorne/Instagram

Ahead of her release, Dragun had a virtual bond court before Judge Mindy Glazer. This is the way the news surfaced that she was being detained in the wrong place and that her affidavit lists her as a “he” and “him” despite the YouTuber changing her pronouns to she/her in 2015 when she initiated her transition.

The 26-year-old is well known for her big passion for beauty and makeup and her large following across all social media.

Back in 2019, she announced that she would be launching her own makeup brand which she named Dragun Beauty. She spoke with WWD about this new chapter in her career, “I’ve always been obsessed with the art of transformation. As an artist, I was more obsessed with how makeup could change your face and that you could be the architect of your own beauty.”

