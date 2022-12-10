Tina Turner shares heartbreaking tribute following death of son Ronnie

Tina Turner paid tribute to her late son, Ronnie Turner. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henry Mcgee/Globe Photos, Inc

Tina Turner shared a heartbreaking tribute to her son Ronnie Turner after he passed away this past Thursday. Ronnie was 62 years old at the time of his death and is one of Turner’s four children.

Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, confirmed the news of Ronnie’s death on Friday. Afida stated that Ronnie died three weeks after his cancer aggressively returned after he beat it once before.

In the days since his passing, tributes have been pouring in for the late musician and bass player. Turner’s tribute was one of the most heartbreaking.

She paired the tribute with a black-and-white photo of herself. In the solemn image, she faces the camera unsmilingly with her eyes closed.

In the caption, she wrote, “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

Ronnie is the second son Turner has lost, as her oldest son, Raymond Craig Turner, passed away in 2018.

Tina Turner and Afida paid tribute to Ronnie Turner

The heartbreaking tribute quickly racked up thousands of likes and comments as other users shared their sympathies with Turner.

Afida also paid tribute to Ronnie via Instagram. She had been married to Ronnie since 2007 and indicated in her caption that they had been together for a total of 17 years.

In her first tribute to him, she called him a “true angel” and her husband and best friend. She called his passing a tragedy, though she noted he was now with his brother, father, and aunt in “paradise.”

She posted a second tribute, including several photos of Ronnie with her and his family. Afida also confirmed in the tribute that it was cancer that had caused his death only three weeks after he had begun feeling sick.

She also praised him for being a “terrific musician and bass player” and for having an amazing soul and a giant heart.

Both Afida and Turner have received an outpouring of support from their followers as they mourn Ronnie.

Ronnie Turner’s legacy

Ronnie was Turner’s youngest child and was the one biological child she had with Ike. His siblings are Craig, who was Turner’s son with the late Raymond Hill, and Ike Jr. and Michael Turner, Ike’s children with Lorraine Taylor, whom Turner adopted.

Ronnie followed in his mother’s footsteps by going down the music route. As Afida stated, he was a talented bass player and had played bass in both his parents’ bands.

He also formed his own musical group, Manufacture Funked, alongside musician Patrick Moten.

In addition to music, he also had an acting credit to his name. He appeared in a minor role in the biopic What’s Love Got To Do With It about his mother’s life and career.

He married French musician Afida in 2007. Although she is still actively pursuing her career as a musician and TV personality, Ronnie largely chose to stay out of the spotlight.

Based on the tributes that have poured in for him, he was a talented musician and a gentle soul who will be missed.