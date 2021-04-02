TikTok star Jonathan Moss flooded with support after videos revealing mental health struggle

TikTok celebrities and fans have been showering Jonathan Moss with support after he admitted to struggling with his mental health. Pic credit: @jonmosslol/Instagram

Fans and fellow celebrities have been sending their love and support to TikTok star Jonathan Moss after he posted a series of videos to his account which revealed he’s been battling mental health issues.

Moss has become a much-loved celebrity on TikTok thanks to his original and funny content, which has seen him garner more than 5 million followers.

Fans were left shocked when he posted four videos to his account yesterday, as well as an Instagram post, in which he admitted he was struggling with his mental health and appeared to talk about suicide, saying he’d accomplished everything he had planned for his life.

After being flooded with support, a tearful Moss said in his fourth video yesterday that he would seek help to try to get better, but that firstly he would be taking a break from TikTok.

Fans and celebrities told Jonathan Moss how much he’s loved

Fans and social media influencers flooded the comments section of his posts with messages of support and encouragement.

Fellow TikTok star Jayskii was among the first to pen a message, writing in the comments of the first video: “John so many people love you, please don’t do this bro, I promise it gets better.” Fredo on TV also showed solidarity by commenting: “I know this feeling all too well, PLEASE talk to me bro.”

In Moss’s second video, Colin Rea wrote: “You have so many people that care, man people love you and need you out there.” Chad Epps told Moss how he is an inspiration to so many and that he makes the world a brighter place, writing, “You have so much to live for and we all wanna see you grow and get better.”

Mr Beard empathized strongly, saying: “Jon, I’ve been there. So many of us have. You are not alone. I’m always here to talk to. There are still so many amazing things you’ll do in this life.”

After his final video, when Moss said he would be seeking help, Julia Wróblewska wrote: “I just want to hug u. I’ve been there bb. I know your pain. I thought its no hope for me.”

Thousands of fans responded to Jonathan Moss

Thousands of fans also reiterated to Moss that he was well-loved and not alone and told him to take as much time as he needed in order to get the help he needs.

Other TikTok celebrities who sent support included Joe Bartolozzi, Tony Mangucci, Mr. Bruno, and Gideon McManus.

If you or anyone you know needs help or is feeling in distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline confidentially on 1-800-273-TALK or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. They provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day.