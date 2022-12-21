The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus wishes Steven Yeun a happy birthday and shares a fun clip

Steven Yeun stars as Glenn Rhee, as seen in Episode 10 of The Walking Dead Season 5. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Norman Reedus portrayed Daryl Dixon in 11 seasons of The Walking Dead and will continue to portray the much-loved character in an upcoming spinoff series.

Having made many friends while on-set, it comes as no surprise that he wants to wish them a happy birthday.

So, with December 21 being Steven Yeun’s birthday, he immediately posted a fun video featuring the both of them.

Steven Yeun was also a fan-favorite character in The Walking Dead. However, his role was not as far-reaching, but it was not because people didn’t love his character.

Unfortunately, the role of Glenn Rhee was snuffed out in the Season 7 premiere of AMC’s hit zombie apocalypse series.

He met his fate at the end of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) bat, as he also did in the comic book series on which the TV show was based.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon and Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, as seen in Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 11. Pic credit: AMC/Gene Page

Norman Reedus wishes Steven Yeun a happy birthday

While Glenn did not survive until the end of The Walking Dead, it doesn’t mean he is forgotten by his co-stars.

Norman Reedus took to his official Instagram account in order to wish Steven a happy 39th birthday and to share some special memories of the pair.

The short clip opens with Norman and Steven swimming like fish against a green screen. Then, the actor shared a couple of behind-the-scenes shots of the pair from their time together on The Walking Dead.

The first image shows Norman about to hug Steven. They both appear to be on the set of The Walking Dead but it is unclear as to which episode is being filmed.

The second reveals the Daryl Dixon actor kissing Steven on the cheek. While Norman does this, Steven looks directly at the camera.

Finally, another clip of the pair doing their funny fish dance is shown once more.

“Happy birthday buddy,” Norman wrote in the caption.

Steven Yeun and fans respond to Norman Reedus

Steven Yeun was quick to respond to the well wishes on his birthday.

“Love you,” he wrote in the comments section.

Once Steven responded, fans of the actor quickly followed.

“Happy birthday bro! you deserve all the good things,” one fan stated.

Many others also shared warm birthday wishes, but one person pointed out just how great a friendship Steven and Norman share both onscreen and off.

“The hottest best bromance ever hbd!!” they declared.

“My two favorite people in the whole TWD-Universe,” another person insisted, also adding the heart-eyed emoji for added emphasis.

All seasons of The Walking Dead are now available on AMC and AMC+.