The secrets to Jennifer Aniston’s age-defying looks

Jennifer Aniston doesn’t look a day over 25 and shared her secrets about her age-defying looks. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jennifer Aniston is like a rare bird in Hollywood, considered one of the few who age so beautifully in a natural way without plastic surgery.

Like Paul Rudd or Cher before her, the former Friends star looks shockingly similar to how she did when she appeared on the show decades ago.

Looking at her, it would be easy to assume that Jennifer has an expensive skincare routine, with all kinds of bizarre creams that are supposed to offer a miracle anti-aging cure, intense, strange exercises, and crazy dietary restrictions.

However, The Morning Show star appears to take quite a natural approach to her looks, following a down-to-earth skincare routine and a pretty standard diet and exercise regime.

Jen has always been known to take care of her health, getting involved in campaigns for Smart Water, Vital Proteins, and Idorsia.

Of course, she also takes care of her mental health as well and has been known to enjoy meditation and yoga.

Jennifer Aniston has been using the same daily moisturizer since she was a teen

The 53-year-old is an Aveeno ambassador, so it’s no surprise she uses the brand’s moisturizer, but she also credits her good skin to simple genetics.

“I inherited good skin from my dad,” she told the L.A. Times in 2019. Though, she did reveal that it’s important not to take that for granted, telling the publication, “It does have a shelf life.”

Jen uses the Aveeno Daily Moisturizer on her face and said she’s been using that since she was a teenager. She revealed she keeps some everywhere, including in her car and all her bathrooms.

One thing she recommends not to do? Trying every single skincare trend. She told the publication that one trending product she would never use is retinol, known to help with wrinkles, as “they strip the strength of your skin.”

Jen keeps it simple when it comes to skincare, telling Allure in 2019, “I don’t overwash my face because you don’t want to strip away too much. And then I just put on nourishing things I feel are as organic as possible.

Jennifer recommended doing exercises that shock the body rather than mindless cardio

Jennifer Aniston has an incredibly toned body, so it’s not surprising that her fans would want to know what she does to look so fit.

She told Allure she thinks it’s important to do exercises that shock the body rather than just mindless workouts. She said, “I see people in a gym, and they’re on an elliptical and they’re mindlessly moving and they think, ‘Oh, I just finished an hour. Check.’ It’s not going to do it.”

Jennifer follows a 70/30 rule when it comes to food and doesn’t deprive herself

Jen told the L.A. Times that she loves antioxidants, like asparagus, ginger, and avocado, revealing she’ll even eat a whole avocado for lunch with some oil and salt and pepper.

Her biggest tip is not to overdo it and deprive yourself of good food. She follows a 70/30 rule, making sure to indulge sometimes. However, Jen also knows the power of bad food and sugar and the way it can affect the body, including skin and energy levels.

Jennifer is a big fan of meditating every morning

As for her mental health?

Jennifer is a big fan of meditation, telling Allure she has a big celery juice every morning, meaning she can’t eat for 30 minutes after, so she’ll meditate. In a highly relatable statement, she said, “I have to force myself not to go right to my coffee.”