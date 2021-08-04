The Queen, Prince William and Prince Charles send Meghan birthday wishes

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

The Queen has sent happy 40th birthday wishes to Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

The Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen’s official handle, shared a montage featuring Meghan.

“Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” read the accompanying message preceded by a red balloon emoji.

The first photo, reportedly taken in the summer of 2018, shows Meghan standing next to the Queen with a smile on her face.

The second photo shows Harry and Meghan during their meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in South Africa in 2019. Meghan holds baby Archie while Harry looks on.

The third photo, taken in March 2020, shows Harry and Meghan during an official engagement.

🎈 Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/xvrRH4sEwX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2021

Prince William and Kate Middleton wished Meghan a happy birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton took to Twitter to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a photo from October 2018 that shows Meghan during a visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

“Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex,” read the message accompanied by a birthday cake emoji.

Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qekFyLPmiD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2021

Prince Charles and Camilla also sent Meghan birthday wishes

Prince Charles and Camilla’s Twitter account also shared a message wishing the Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall Twitter account shared a photo showing Meghan smiling happily. The photo was taken in October 2019, during a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) at Windsor Castle.

“Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday,” the message read.

Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dCncyhMLrQ — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2021

The Sussexes are celebrating Meghan’s birthday in California

Meghan is celebrating her 40th birthday with Harry and their children at their multi-million dollar mansion in the upscale Montecito neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California.

The Sussexes are reportedly marking Meghan’s 40th birthday party with a “low-key” gathering of relatives and friends. Harry reportedly bought a cake from the exclusive Posies & Sugar, a bakery in California.

A source revealed that Meghan and Harry hired Colin Cowie, Oprah’s party planner, to organize the party.

They invited about 65 guests, including Meghan’s mom, Doris Ragland, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Hollywood power couple, George and Amal Clooney, are also reportedly expected to attend the exclusive party. However, members of the Royal Family are not expected to attend.

Meghan’s 40th birthday comes soon after she gave birth to her daughter, Lilibet Diana, on June 4 at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Lilibet is the Sussexes’ second child, born after they welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019.

Meghan’s birthday comes amid renewed Megxit tensions

The Royals’ birthday wishes to Meghan come amid renewed Megxit tensions after Harry announced in a statement published on his Archewell website that he’s signed a deal with Random House publishers to publish his memoirs in 2022.

Sources claimed that the Duke of Sussex received an advance payment of $20 million for his tell-all memoir. However, a message on the Archewell website said he plans to donate proceeds to charity.

News that Harry is planning to publish a tell-all memoir raised concerns that he could make new embarrassing disclosures about the Royal Family.

After Harry announced that he wants to publish a tell-all memoir, a royal expert claimed some members of the Royal Family want the Queen to “disown” him.