The Amazing Race Season 6 contestant Donald Anthony St. Claire passed away at 87

Donald Anthony St. Claire, who made history as one of the oldest contestants to compete on The Amazing Race, passed away at age 87. St. Claire’s son, Greg, confirmed that he passed away at his home in Angels Camp, California.

His official cause of death has not been revealed, though his son indicated the family believes he suffered from a heart issue. According to Greg, his father had been feeling unwell in the days leading up to his passing.

However, when he went to the hospital, he was released after doctors detected nothing unusual. Sadly, he later unexpectedly collapsed and passed away at his home, per TMZ.

St. Claire garnered attention after he appeared on the reality TV show The Amazing Race in 2004. He was a competitor on Season 6 of the series when he was around 70 years old.

Despite his age, he dove into the competition and raced other competitors around the world with his wife, Mary Jean. The two ultimately finished in eighth place before their elimination in Berlin, Germany.

Contestants compete in pairs in The Amazing Race, and St. Claire and Mary Jean were the only pair of grandparents to compete in Season 6.

It isn’t surprising that St. Claire was down for a race around the world at almost 70 years of age. Traveling around the world was something he frequently did with Mary Jean, even outside of his TV appearance.

As a result, they were more than ready to take on the competition. The pair warned that the other competitors would underestimate them but that they were in the best physical condition they’d been in for 30 years.

St. Claire added, “The other teams are going to have to worry about keeping up with us.” Meanwhile, the pair was delightful on the show with their competitive streak, as they declared they could outrun anyone if $1 million was at stake.

The two made well on their word as they stuck around for multiple rounds of the competition. They could be seen digging through hay bales, sailing, sifting through sand buckets, and even sprinting to the finish line on occasion.

Meanwhile, the two also inspired viewers with the beautiful relationship they shared. Throughout the competition, they relied on one another and reiterated their pride in each other.

St. Claire stated at the end of their journey, “If I could wish any man to have the kind of relationship I’ve got with her, you’d be blessed. She is an absolutely amazing woman.”

St. Claire’s life and legacy

The outdoors were a big part of St. Claire’s life. His obituary noted that his nickname was The Kahuna, a term used to denote a wise man or shaman, and that he lived up to the name by living life to the fullest.

He enjoyed traveling the world with his family. St. Claire was always up for an adventure, whether it was hunting, fishing, skiing, horseback riding, or winning The International Wine Maker of the Year Award.

In addition to his thirst for adventure, he was also a respected professional in the medical field. He practiced internal medicine for 40 years in Palo Alto and the Portola Valley and had a passion for helping others.

Meanwhile, his legacy will live on, both in the works he did personally and professionally, as well as in the family he raised. He and Mary Jean shared four children, and he was a stepfather to her two children.

Additionally, he was a grandpa to sixteen grandchildren and a great-grandfather to two great-grandchildren.

St. Claire was a true Renaissance man, and his fulfilling and adventurous life will always be remembered.