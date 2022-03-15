Tanya Hart: Bret Hart and Hart family mourn family member who dies at 37

Bret Hart’s niece has died at the age of 37. Pic credit: Harry Francis Smith/Facebook

Tanya Hart, the niece of WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart, has died at the age of 37. Her passing came just over a week after her 37th birthday.

Hart was born Satania Ecstasy Hart, one of the five children of Smith Hart. Like his brothers, Smith Hart was also a professional wrestler and was constantly involved in the wrestling business.

Smith Hart was the eldest of the Hart brothers. He died in 2017 at the age of 68 following a battle with bone and prostate cancer.

Hart’s mother was Maria Rosado. Tanya Hart was born in Puerto Rico and lived in Calgary, Alberta at the time of her death. Hart is survived by her brothers Michael, Matthew, and Chad as well as her sister, Tobi.

Bret Hart said nobody in his family had to live ‘with a more troubled life than her’

In his Instagram tribute to his niece, Bret Hart said, “Of all the Hart grandchildren, nobody had to deal with a troubled life more than her.”

The former WWE superstar said that Hart’s mother, Maria Rosado, died when Hart was “too young to understand.”

Bret Hart continued by saying, “My late brother Smith had many failings as a man, but being a father was his biggest failure despite how hard he tried.”

Bret Hart added that other family members attempted to step in as parents but that it was never enough. He complimented his niece for her “weathering of storms” as well as her love of cats.

He concluded by saying, “She had a difficult life from the very start, and every day was a struggle, but she’s free and at peace finally. Love is all around her now. She will be missed more than she’ll ever know.”

Tanya Hart’s cousin and daughter of Bret Hart’s former tag team partner Jim Neidhart, Natalya Neidhart, who is currently signed to the WWE wrote in her Instagram tribute, “I know these last few years were hard for you, and you struggled greatly, but you were so loved by all of us, Tanya. So deeply loved. We’ll keep you in our hearts, always. I know your dad and Grammy and Grampy will be so happy to see you.”

Hart’s sister Tobi wrote a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook about the passing saying, “Even though I lost you a long time ago, you have always been in my heart, you will always be my little sister. No more pain, no more sickness, you are home now Tania, you are free. Forever loved, forever missed. Rest well.”

Smith Hart said his favorite memory of his family home was seeing Tanya Hart playing with her cousins

According to her Facebook page, Hart was from Bayamon, Puerto Rico. On her profile, Hart described herself as “separated.”

A Slam Wrestling obituary for her father described Smith Hart as finding “solace in the island nation and made it his home for many years between tours.”

Smith Hart told All Axxess Entertainment in an interview that his fondest memory of the Hart family’s legendary home in Calgary, “My fondest memories involve watching my daughter Satania playing with her cousins. For although it was my childhood home, there is nothing greater than watching my children playing gleefully at their grandparent’s estate.”

Smith Hart was included in a Sportster list of wrestlers who are ashamed of their family members. At number five was Bret Hart being ashamed of Smith Hart. Smith Hart’s listed eccentricities include naming his daughter Satania.

Smith Hart wrote in a 2014 blog, “My thanks to my Mormon brothers in the assistance in helping my beautiful daughter Satania with confronting her demons and reprobative company.”

However, in announcing his cancer diagnosis in 2016, Smith Hart struck a more loving note when talking about his daughter saying, “Tania is my princess and has been my rock. Tania you are beautiful beyond words and please don’t ever let anyone make you feel less than the princess you deserve to be treated like.”