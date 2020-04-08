Tallulah Willis: Who is Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter?

Tallulah Willis, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter, recently posted a photo to her Instagram page that shows her parents and sisters quarantining together.

The photo shows them in matching white pajamas with green stripes.

Willis and Moore share three daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. However, the couple’s eldest daughter, Rumer, does not appear in the photo Tallulah shared on Instagram.

Only Willis, Moore, Scout, and Tallulah’s boyfriend, Dillon Buss, appear in the photo presumably snapped by Tallulah.

The family’s dog also appears in matching green-striped pajama.

Demi Moore later posted a photo that showed her, Willis, and their three daughters together (scroll down to see photos).

Tallulah is quarantining with her parents and sisters

Tallulah responded to a comment by an Instagram follower that the entire family quarantining together violated social distancing rules by explaining that they chose to quarantine together.

She added that they’d been living together for nearly a month while taking precautions.

“Hi! We made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution. Please stay inside and wash your hands! :).”

Tallulah also later posted a video showing her dad, Bruce Willis, shaving her head. As Tallulah checks out her look in the mirror, someone can be heard saying, “You look like Joan of Arc, dude!”

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore stayed friends after divorce

Willis, 65, and Moore, 57, married in 1987.

They divorced in 2000 but remained on good terms with each other. Moore married Ashton Kutcher in 2005, but they split in 2013, according to ET Online.

Bruce Willis is presently married to actress and model Emma Heming Willis (2009), and they share two daughters, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 5.

Emma and her kids are not quarantining with Bruce and Demi, but she has been reacting to Demi’s family photos with comments showing support.

Who is Tallulah Willis?

Tallulah Willis was born in Los Angeles, California, in February 1994. She is the third and youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

She attended the Univerity of San Francisco but dropped out in her freshman year.

Tallulah is known for her roles in The Whole Ten Yards (2004), Bandits (2001), and The Scarlet Letter (1995).

She has talked openly about her body image and self-esteem issues in the past.

She also struggled with alcohol and substance abuse.

She started drinking when she was only 14 years old and suffered a nearly fatal alcohol poisoning at 15. She entered rehab in July 2014 after her parents “gave her an ultimatum.”

She opted to shave her head in 2014 and surprised her fans by posting photos showing off her new look on Instagram in November 2014.

Her older sister, Rumer, also posted a video showing the then-20-year-old using an electric razor to shave her head herself.

Tallulah’s shaved head appears to be inspired by her mom, Demi Moore, who shaved her head for her role as Lieutenant Jordan O’Neil in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.