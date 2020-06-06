Snoop Dogg plans to vote for the first time in 2020 [Video]

Snoop Dogg has revealed that he plans to exercise his right to vote for the first time in the upcoming 2020 U.S. general election.

Rapper Snoop Dogg (Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.) revealed during an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Real 92.3 (KRRL) that he has never voted before because he thought that people with criminal records were not eligible to vote.

Snoop Dogg, 48, was convicted on gun and drug-related charges when he was a high school teenager.

“For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record. My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Snoop Dogg has been a vocal critic of President Trump

Now that the Doggystyle rapper has realized he can exercise his fifteenth amendment right, he plans to vote in the upcoming general election in November.

His comment that he was not planning to vote for President Donald Trump won’t come as a surprise to many since the rapper has been a vocal critic of President Trump.

He courted controversy in 2017 by creating a music video in which he is shown carrying out a mock execution of “Ronald Klump,” a clown character in the video dressed up as President Trump.

Snoop Dogg wants to vote to make a difference

Snoop Dogg went on to explain that he plans to vote because he wants to be part of the movement to make a difference.

“I can’t talk about it and not be about it. I can’t tell you to do it then you don’t go do it. Everybody knows I’m a front-liner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

Snoop Dogg’s comments come after the former Vice President Joe Biden formally secured the Democratic Party nomination.

Biden took to Twitter to announce his nomination.

Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination. I'm going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation. https://t.co/sl3wFGabpg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 6, 2020

He promised to “spend every day fighting to earn” citizens’ vote and described the upcoming election was a “battle for the soul of this nation.”

Snoop Dogg came to prominence in the early 1990s after featuring on Dr. Dre’s debut solo single Deep Cover and also on Dre’s debut studio solo album, The Chronic, released in 1992.

Snoop Dogg went on to release his debut album Doggystyle in 1993. Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre and released under Death Row Records label, included hit songs such as What’s My Name and Gin & Juice.

The album was certified quadruple platinum.

Snoop Dogg is also an actor. He has appeared in movies such as Turbo, Training Day, and Baby Boy. He has also appeared on several TV shows, including Modern Family, American Dad! and Empire.