Sharon Osbourne suffers medical emergency — Here’s what we know

Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Sharon Osbourne reportedly suffered a medical emergency while filming a TV show in California. The TV personality and author was rushed to the hospital on Friday evening and her condition remains unclear.

Reports arose on Saturday morning about the concerning incident. Osbourne was in Santa Paula, California, when the medical emergency occurred.

She was in Santa Paula to film an untitled show for Discovery+ at the Glen Tavern Inn. The Glen Tavern Inn is a hotel and a popular destination for supernatural enthusiasts after it was featured on the show Ghost Adventures.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, medical personnel were summoned to the hotel upon a call being made about a medical emergency. Once on site, the authorities transferred Osbourne over to the hospital.

The Santa Paula police chief, Don Aguilar, confirmed that Osbourne was the individual at the center of the medical call. A manager at The Glen Tavern also confirmed that the medical call had been made and called the incident an “emergency.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

No details about the nature of the medical emergency or Osbourne’s current condition have been released.

What happened to Sharon Osbourne?

Unfortunately, at this time, not much is known about what happened to Osbourne. It is unclear if it was a health-related episode or if she suffered some kind of injury on the set of the show.

Nothing seemed amiss in the days leading up to the medical emergency. Osbourne had last posted on social media just hours before the medical emergency occurred.

Her last post was a reminder to her followers to be compassionate to pets around this time of year. She urged viewers to think twice before they adopted a puppy for the holidays and about whether they were willing to give the puppy a good home for life.

Pic credit: @sharonosbourne/Instagram

Meanwhile, just days before her hospitalization, she had been spotted out with her husband, Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy, now 74 and suffering from Parkinson’s Disease, was spotted using a walking stick to support himself.

Osbourne walked alongside her husband as they went to attend a meeting together.

While the pair looked well, Osbourne has been honest about how difficult her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis has been. While she admitted they had grown closer, she also revealed that her heart was breaking for Ozzy given his condition.

Osbourne past health issues

While Osbourne has been helping care for her husband, she has suffered some medical issues herself over the past few years. She was hospitalized in 2020 after being diagnosed with COVID.

She confirmed in December 2020 to her followers that she had been briefly hospitalized due to the illness. However, she was quickly released and recovered at home.

In addition to this, she was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2002. After multiple surgeries, suffering a hernia, and contracting pneumonia, she ultimately beat the scary diagnosis.

In 2012, Osbourne revealed that she had undergone a double mastectomy due to having a genetic mutation that heightened her chances of developing breast cancer.

At the time of her announcement, she also swore off plastic surgery as a means to focus on maintaining her health. While Osbourne has suffered some medical scares in the past, she has always managed to bounce back.

So far, neither she nor her family has addressed her most recent hospitalization publicly.