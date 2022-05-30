Shanna Moakler auctioned off Travis Barker engagement ring after Kourtney Kardashian wedding

Shanna Moakler is auctioning off her engagement ring from her marriage to Travis Barker, just a week after he married Kourtney Kardashian in Portofino, Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/s_bukley

While it’s been hard to ignore Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker lately, especially after their third wedding in Portofino, Italy, one person who is ready to move on is Travis’ ex-wife and mother of his children, Shanna Moakler.

Shanna is auctioning off her engagement ring from her marriage to Travis in the wake of his nuptials to Kourtney Kardashian; was the timing purely coincidental, or is she trying to show the world she has fully moved on?

Shanna Moakler is auctioning off her engagement ring starting at $51K

The auction will run from May 27 to May 31 on Worthy.com, and if your bank account is big enough, the starting bid is $51K. However, the Celebrity Big Brother star told Us Weekly she’s hoping for $120K.

While the timing does seem suspicious, just over a week after Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows, Shanna told the publication it was simply down to the website she is partnering with (sure, who doesn’t believe that?).

She said, “I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves.”

Shanna claims she wishes Travis and Kourtney well

It looks like Shanna is keen to show she is not jealous or upset about Kourtney and Travis’ third wedding and very PDA-filled relationship, telling Us Weekly, “I wish the happy couple a lovely marriage. I will continue to only want the best for my children.”

She was also happy her kids were included, saying, “It was a beautiful gesture to include my children in such a gorgeous affair.”

Shanna and Travis share daughters Atiana De La Hoya, 23, and Alabama Barker, 16, as well as son Landon Barker, 18.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She clearly has no bad feelings toward either Travis or Kourtney (at least publicly), telling the outlet, “As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them.”

Shanna claimed she’s in a ‘good place’ and her kids like Kourtney

She is apparently in a good place in life saying, “My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!”

Right, generally using the word “good” too often doesn’t signal “good” vibes, but we’ll choose to believe her for now.

In any case, at least the former Miss New York is set to make some serious dough out of her divorce from Travis, as long as her ring sells for a lot.

The pair were married in 2004, even participating in their own reality show, Meet the Barkers, but divorced in 2008.