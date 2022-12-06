Scout Willis and Jake Miller bring their dog along for errands

Scout Willis and Jake Miller ran errands together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Just when everyone thought they’d seen it all, Hollywood couple Scout Willis and Jake Miller were caught running errands over the weekend with their precious pup Grandma in tow.

Paparazzi captured the eccentric pair on Saturday as they left a Los Angeles Home Depot with two packs of light bulbs.

Scout and Jake have been dating for over four years, and contrary to many Tinseltown romances, they seem to be getting closer and closer with time.

Scout looked gorgeous as always in boldly-printed pants and a skintight white shirt that showed off her toned tummy.

She accessorized the effortless look with chic black sunglasses, slip-on shoes, and a rainbow purse.

Oh, and while the two lovebirds were busy checking things off their to-do list, Grandma took a much-needed snooze in an inconspicuous black sling across Jake’s shoulder.

Scout and Jake take a stroll to run some errands. Pic credit: SL, Terma / BACKGRID

Scout Willis showed off her white panties at Saint Laurent art exhibit

Scout let the wind work its magic on her skimpy ensemble earlier today during a trip to a Saint Laurent art exhibit featuring work by Anthony Vaccarello.

The 31-year-old beauty could be seen standing in front of a photograph titled Sex by Madonna, wearing a thigh-skimming black dress that left almost nothing to the imagination.

Paying homage to Miss Monroe, Scout let the breeze blow her skirt up.

She added a pop of color to the monotone look with a pair of key lime-colored heels accentuating her mile-long legs.

Scout Willis sizzles in bodysuit to promote self-titled debut album Scout LaRue Willis

As the famous daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, Scout is no stranger to the spotlight, but she’s also made a name for herself in the showbiz industry as a talented actress and musician.

The stunning starlet actually released a self-titled debut album back in June, which reflects on her rather unconventional childhood.

The Moonrise Kingdom star celebrated the release in a skintight bodysuit that showed off her gorgeous, womanly figure.

She wore her long brunette locks in big, bouncy curls and added pops of orange to her lids and lips for extra sass.

She gushed over the album in the caption, with a portion reading, “Feeling so deeply grateful and so loved! Thank you all for the most incredible release weekend!!!! The reciprocity of this energy just buoys my spirit in a way that I cant even put words to yet! You have all made it such a privilege to share my most vulnerable self!!!!”

Despite Scout’s obvious success, she’s been quite candid in her song lyrics about the struggles she faced growing up in the shadows of famous parents.

Still, when asked to describe her music in four words, she said, “Enchanting, delicious, honest, and loving.”