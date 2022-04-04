Saweetie reveals that she got dressed for the GRAMMYs in the parking lot

Saweetie said in a red carpet interview that she got dressed for the Grammys in a non-conventional way. Pic credit: Recording Academy / GRAMMYS/YouTube

Grammy-nominated breakout star Saweetie really took it Back To The Streets after revealing she got ready for music’s biggest night in the parking lot of the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The singer notably rocked two different looks on this year’s Grammys red carpet, which aired before the show on Sunday night.

The signature Best Friend started the night in a hot-pink Valentino two-piece before switching into a black and silver Oscar de la Renta gown.

Saweetie confessed to getting dressed for the Grammys in the parking lot

In an interview with Access Hollywood on the red carpet, Saweetie revealed the news to Emily Orozco during a round of their “Fashion Confessions” segment. She was asked, “What’s one thing we wouldn’t know about this dress that you’d like to share?”

“I got dressed in the parking lot. We had the sheets up,” Saweetie responded – followed by an eyebrow raise to the camera.

Saweetie Confesses She Got Dressed For 2022 Grammys In A Parking Lot: 'We Had The Sheets Up'

Watch this video on YouTube

Saweetie was nominated for two Grammys at this year’s awards – Best New Artist and Best Rap Song for her collaboration with Doja Cat, Best Friend.

Saweetie’s two looks on this year’s Grammys red carpet

The Popstar notably rocked two separate outfits on the red carpet in Las Vegas this year before changing once again into her cut-out dress for the show.

She started the night in her fuchsia two-piece dress, which featured a square-cut bra top, long skirt, and elbow-length matching gloves. The singer took to her Instagram story with a video of the look with the added text, “1rst.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

Saweetie also said in the interview that her inspiration for the custom Valentino pink dress came from her recent connection to meditation.

“For me, it’s really important because it represents my crown chakra. I’ve been meditating, and we all have seven distinct chakras and then some more, but right now, I’m representing my seventh chakra.”

After rocking her first look of the night, Saweetie then appeared to return to the parking lot to change into her second outfit for the carpet. She traded in her bright look for a black Oscar de la Renta taffeta gown that featured silver crystal flowers on one side.

The singer shared behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram story, which showed her team adjusting the new outfit while surrounded by cars in the lot.

Pic credit: @saweetie/Instagram

When it came to attending the Grammys, Saweetie was elated to be a part of music’s biggest night – despite not having an album out.

“I’m so hyped, and I’m so grateful because I’m not even supposed to be here right now,” the singer told ET. “I have no album out, and there’s so many amazing talented women in the building, and I’m just grateful to even breathe the same air that they’re breathing.”

Whether Saweetie felt she was supposed to be at the awards show or not, she definitely made a statement on the red carpet – even if that meant changing in a memorable and non-conventional way.