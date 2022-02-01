Sarah Michelle Gellar gets last laugh when Rams jumbotron mistakes Big Sean and Jhené Aiko for her and Freddie

Sarah Michelle Gellar had a good laugh about a Rams jumbotron mix-up last weekend that confused her and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., with Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

There was a slight case of mistaken identity between two pretty famous couples at Sunday’s Los Angeles Rams game against the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend.

During a jumbotron snafu during an NFL Championship Game, rapper Big Sean and his girlfriend, singer Jhené Aiko, were incorrectly identified as Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr,. on the screen.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Cruel Intentions star, 44, had a field day with the mishap and posted about the photo blunder on Instagram.

Gellar joked with her followers that it wasn’t the first time she has been mistaken for the rapper.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared a screenshot of the mishap

Sarah Michelle Gellar uploaded a screengrab of the error on her Instagram page yesterday.

In the photo, Big Sean was identified as Sarah Michelle Gellar on the left, and Jhené Aiko was identified as Freddie Prinze Jr. on the right.

“@bigsean, do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you? (Swipe right to see my actual date at the #ramshouse),” the actress quipped.

The irony is that her husband, She’s All That star Freddie Prinze Jr., wasn’t even at the game with his wife on Sunday.

Sarah Michelle Gellar uploaded photos not just of herself and her husband, but she also shared pics with her actual date for the day, her friend Elsa Collins.

So far, the post has more than 113,000 likes and nearly 500 comments.

What did Big Sean and Jhené Aiko think of the mistake?

The rap star, 33, and his songwriter girlfriend, also 33, looked just as confused about the photo blunder as everyone else, but have not made any public comments at this time.

The Grammy Award-nominated singers started dating in 2016, briefly broke up, and then started dating again in 2019.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze will celebrate 20 years of marriage this year

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. first met when they were both cast in the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, which they starred in alongside Ryan Phillippe and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

The couple started out as just friends and got married on September 1, 2002, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

They are the proud parents of daughter Charlotte Grace, 12, and son Rocky James, 9.