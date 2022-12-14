Sam Smith fans defend them amid body shaming over silver bodysuit

Sam Smith’s fans stood up for the singer after they faced body shaming for their Jingle Ball outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Sam Smith’s fans came to the singer’s defense after they received body-shaming comments for their Jingle Bell Ball look. On Tuesday, they shared footage of their performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball from December 11.

For the performance, the Unholy singer wore an eye-catching silver sequined bodysuit. Smith wore the shimmering and sparkling sleeveless bodysuit for both the Jingle Bell Ball, as well as for iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball on the 13th.

While they boasted a strong performance and looked fabulous in their unique get-up, they soon attracted the attention of internet trolls. The comments section of their video garnered a few nasty comments from body shamers.

The commenters poked fun at Smith’s outfit as well as their weight. The comments were especially callous considering that the singer has been open about their struggles with weight in the past.

Back in 2015, Smith underwent a weight loss journey and lost 50 lbs. However, they have since switched their sights to bulking up at the gym and leading a healthier lifestyle instead of solely focusing on weight loss.

Smith has not publicly addressed the comments they have received since debuting their sequined ensemble at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Sam Smith fans defended them against body shamers

Shortly after Smith posted a video of his performance to TikTok, the comments section started showing some negativity.

The rude comments ignored the quality of his performance of Unholy and instead honed in on his looks. However, mixed in with the few rude comments were many more of fans expressing their support of Smith.

Pic credit: @samsmith/TikTok

The rude comments still trickled in as viewers questioned what Smith was wearing or “what happened” to them. However, others expressed their wish to meet the singer and how they’d “die happy” if they could meet them.

Pic credit: @samsmith/TikTok

Users soon began to directly address the rude comments, as well. They questioned why anyone felt they had the right to question Smith’s weight and also pointed out that the trolls were cowardly hiding behind private accounts.

Pic credit: @samsmith/TikTok

Other users further rallied around Smith and praised them for being true to themselves despite the haters.

Pic credit: @samsmith/TikTok

It was clear Smith had more supporters than haters. This fact is also evidenced by the performance of his new song Unholy, which has been dominating the music charts since its release in October.

Fans pointed out Smith’s and Harry Styles’ similar outfits

In addition to fans voicing their support of Smith and slamming body shamers, some fans made another interesting point in the discussion. They pointed out that singer Harry Styles once wore a very similar outfit to Smith but didn’t face trolling.

Twitter user @yannhatchuel Tweeted a side-by-side photo of Smith and Styles in sequined body suits. They stated that it didn’t make sense that people were trashing Smith but praising Styles for nearly identical outfits.

I see a lot of people trashing Sam Smith for wearing this fab jumpsuit but praising Harry Styles for wearing basically the same thing. Gross. pic.twitter.com/KjOYxrDQOz — Yann (parody) (@yannhatchuel) December 11, 2022

One user took it a step further by pointing out that the sequined jumpsuit has a history with male singers, dating back to when Freddie Mercury rocked one.

No one does it like him 💋 pic.twitter.com/z8ThCZh2P3 — mire 🌸 (@cherriesunflwr) December 12, 2022

Given that Smith’s outfit isn’t too far out there amid unique fashion trends, the backlash against them seemed even more unforgivable.

Smith has seemingly been undeterred by the trolls. They have continued performing and sharing updates on social media, including commemorating their performance at the White House as President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act.

The singer is also gearing up to release their fourth album called GLORIA next month.