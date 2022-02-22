Salma Hayek poses under huge Queen Elizabeth portrait, says ‘Long live the Queen’

Salma Hayek poses under huge Queen Elizabeth II portrait, says ‘Long live the Queen.’ Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Salma Hayek has wished Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

The Queen tested positive for COVID-19 on February 20.

The Queen’s son, Prince Charles, also tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

Salma Hayek sent well wishes to the Queen

Hayek took to Instagram to post a photo of herself standing under a large portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

She captioned the image: “Long live the Queen. Wishing #queenelizabeth a swift recovery from Covid.” She also translated the message into Spanish.

In the photo, the Queen’s portrait was hung against a red wall above a fireplace. Hayek wore a navy suit and lilac blouse.

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19

Twelve days ago, royal sources announced that the Queen was under observation for the coronavirus and was not experiencing any symptoms.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Then, on February 20, they announced that Queen Elizabeth II had tested positive for the virus. They also reported that she is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

The royal palace said, “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

The Queen has received three vaccinations for COVID-19.

Boris Johnson also sent well wishes to the Queen

Hayek wasn’t the only famous figure to send well wishes to the Queen.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson also wrote a message to Her Majesty.

In a tweet, he wrote, “I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health.”

Pic credit: @borisjohnson/Twitter

Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles started isolating on February 10, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He had attended an event at the British Museum to celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust the night before.

Prince Charles reported mild symptoms.

It was Prince Charles’ second time contracting the virus. He had previously contracted it in March 2020.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her platinum jubilee this year

This is a significant year for Queen Elizabeth II, as she celebrates her platinum jubilee.

She began her celebrations on February 6, to mark 70 years of royal service.

The event made headlines due to the bombshell announcement that she would like Camilla Parker Bowles to be made future Queen Consort.

The Queen turns 96 in June. Her birthday and the platinum jubilee will be celebrated together, with a four-day banking holiday, a party at Buckingham Palace, and other festivities.