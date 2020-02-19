Salma Hayek has perfect response to fan who made nasty botox comment on her Instagram

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Salma Hayek is killing it on Instagram after responding to a commenter who suggested she’d had botox.

She politely thanked the fan for telling her she’d had “too much botox” because she hasn’t had any done.

The 53-year-old actress still looks stunning and has managed to maintain a flawless and natural complexion and a fabulous slim figure despite the advancing years.

In 2018 she revealed how she stays fit by walking her pet dogs. In an Instagram post, she referred to her canine friends as her “trainers.”

Thankfully she is not shy when it comes to posting beautiful photos on Instagram to her nearly 15 million followers.

The Oscar nominee posted a stunning photo of herself to the social media platform, which showed her brunette locks billowing in the wind. She wrote simply “#Wind #Aire.”

The post has received over 350,000 likes at the time of writing, and most of the comments were overwhelmingly positive and praised Hayek. However, one commenter was a bit nasty.

One user wrote, “Too much Botox :(. Not needed, Salma!” Ouch!

But Hayek wasn’t taking any prisoners when she promptly responded with, “I don’t have Botox, but thank you for the advice because I was thinking maybe it’s time.”

Salma Hayek said she dislikes Botox

Back in 2017, the Ugly Betty guest star told Dujour magazine that she had no interest in getting botox. She stated that she disliked the unnatural look of botox and said she wanted her husband to see her age naturally.

She told them, “I don’t believe in Botox because your face doesn’t move, and it’s something you have to do for the rest of your life, more and more every time.

“I don’t look at things short term; I think of longevity. Listen, if there was something you could do that would keep you looking good, I would do it.

“But I’m in love with my husband, and I want to look like a lovely lady when I’m 70. I want him to see me and think, ‘Okay, my girl is old now, but there’s still beauty there,'” she added.

Salma Hayek considered Botox for a movie role

However, while discussing her performance in Like A Boss at a recent interview for Access, Hayek said she had considered getting botox and lip injections as she felt it would have added to her character, cosmetics mogul, Claire Luna.

However, she said she had another movie to work on right after that one which required her to “look her very worst and drained out.”

She said the director convinced her not to get any work done.

Hayek recently caused a stir with her choice of clothing at the Golden Globes.

If we could all look as good and as young as Salma Hayek at 53, then I think we’d all be delighted with that!